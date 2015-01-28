Habló Lagomarsino: “Nisman me dijo que no iba a usar el arma” Compartir en Whatsapp

El técnico informático, imputado por darle el arma que le provocó la muerte al fiscal Nisman, habló con la prensa desde el estudio de su abogado defensor.

Lagomarsino_Diego Lagomarsino, imputado por darle el arma a Alberto Nisman que le causó la muerte, brindó una conferencia de prensa este miércoles en el Microcentro porteño y contó según él como fueron los hechos anteriores a la muerte del fiscal.

“No estoy bien”. Así dio inicio Lagomarsino, el por ahora único imputado en la causa que investiga la muerte del fiscal Alberto Nisman, al relato de lo sucedido el sábado previo al descubrimiento del cuerpo de quien fuera titular de la Unidad Fiscal Especial para el atentado a la AMIA.

_“Mi silencio fue por pedido de la fiscal Fein. Entiendan que no estoy bien por esta situación”.

_“El sábado me llaman de un número privado. Era Nisman piediendome que fuera. Eso no era algo infrecuente. Fui”.

_“Llego a su casa. Me identifico, y me autorizan el acceso. Entré por la puerta de servicio. Nisman me abrió la puerta”.

_“Sobre la mesa de Nisman había mucha documentación, con cuatro resaltadores amarillos. Me sorprendió”.

_“Nisman me dijo que estaba preocupado. Me dijo que tenía más miedo de tener razón que de no tener razón”.

_”Nisman me preguntó: ´¿Tenés un arma?´. Ya no confío ni siquiera en la custodia”.

_“Nisman me dijo que el arma era para guardar en la guantera. Accedí, y volví a mi casa a buscarla”.

_“Nisman me llamó de nuevo y me preguntó si la había encontrado. Junté las partes del arma, la guardé en la mochila”.

_“Nisman hablaba siempre con un custodio Benitez”.

_“Cuandó volví a la casa de Nisman subí por el ascensor con un custodio. Él salió con un sobre y se lo entregó”.

_“Le pedí un café a Nisman y me entregó una capsula para que yo mismo me lo preparara, me pareció raro”.

_“Le expliqué las medidas básicas para que supiera usar el arma, y me dijo: ´quedate tranquilo que no la voy a usar´”.

_”Nisman me abrió la puerta. Me pidió que saliera por enfrente. Subí al ascensor, habían cinco personas. Bajo y me voy”.

_“El día domingo voy al supermercado, y tipo 11:00 le pregunté a Nisman si estaba más tranquilo. Nunca me contestó”.

