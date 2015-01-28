Robaron más de 200 mil pesos en Guaymallén Compartir en Whatsapp

La justicia investiga en cuantioso robo que tuvo lugar en la vía pública.

Aún no hay detenidos.
Aún no hay detenidos.

Un hombre de 57 años cuya identidad no trascendió, denunció el robo de 200 mil pesos, divididos en 40 mil pesos en efectivo y 180 mil pesos en tres cheques que contenía un maletín que fue hurtado de una camioneta Ford Ranger, estacionada en calle Alta Gracia al 2100.

Tras la denuncia, la justicia busca determinar si el robo fue perpetrado al azar o en otras circunstancias.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

562 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *