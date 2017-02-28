El titular de Aysam debió dar declaraciones en la prensa a raíz de los cortes en el suministro de agua potable que afecta a miles de mendocinos en este fin de semana largo.
Battagion, no tuvo mejor slogan que culpar a las gestiones anteriores “ la pesada herecia”, dijo que los problemas se ocasionaron porque “ la gente desde hace 15 o 20 años no han hecho las obras necesarias para que el sistema de agua potable de la Provincia funcione como debe funcionar”.
Indicó además que se ha comenzado con un proyecto de inversión a mediano plazo, además de ir solucionando lo “urgente” lo del día a día”.
“Luego de la salida de producción de la Planta Luján I el servicio de agua potable se ha ido recuperando paulatinamente de acuerdo a lo esperado. No obstante quedan algunas zonas afectadas”, reconocieron desde Aguas Mendocinas.
Desde La Institución también indicaron que uno de los objetivos es realizar inversiones en los medidores domiciliario pero que ello conlleva un costo importante, no solo por el medidor sino porque después hay que reparar veredas.
Sin embargo usuarios llenaron las casillas de reclamos no solo de Aysam sino también reclamaron al EPAS entidad que debería controlar a la prestadora y que en muchos casos hace la “vista gorda”
135 Comments
esa no falla pues
Mentirosos y ladinos, se volvían locos por gobernar, hoy descaradamente le dicen a la gente que es culpa del gobierno anterior, como toman de tonta a la gente.
Jajaja! Cuándo van aceptar que todos son ineptos para ocupar los cargos que tienen!! Basta ya de buscar culpables y pónganse a trabajar!!!
Ja ja ja otro más con la herencia
Me tienen los huevos lisos con la pesada herencia.. Cambie el discurso señor coqueta
Inviertan sanguinarios……
Las obras de Cristina
Basta ya de echar culpas y hagan lo que deban hacer
Las facturas vinieron con bastante aumentos
Que casualidad que justo fueen estos feriados largos. Pobre aquel que esté. Sufriendo aún el corte. Decían que era x 12 h ?????????????