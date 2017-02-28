Corte del servicio de agua: Battagión recurrió a “la pesada herencia” para justificarlos Compartir en Whatsapp

El titular de Aysam debió dar declaraciones en la prensa a raíz de los cortes en el suministro de agua potable que afecta a miles de mendocinos en este fin de semana largo.

Battagion, no tuvo mejor slogan que culpar a las gestiones anteriores “ la pesada herecia”, dijo que los problemas se ocasionaron porque “ la gente desde hace 15 o 20 años no han hecho las obras necesarias para que el sistema de agua potable de la Provincia funcione como debe funcionar”.

Indicó además que se ha comenzado con un proyecto de inversión a mediano plazo, además de ir solucionando lo “urgente” lo del día a día”.

“Luego de la salida de producción de la Planta Luján I el servicio de agua potable se ha ido recuperando paulatinamente de acuerdo a lo esperado. No obstante quedan algunas zonas afectadas”, reconocieron desde Aguas Mendocinas.

Desde La Institución también indicaron que uno de los objetivos es realizar inversiones en los medidores domiciliario pero que ello conlleva un costo importante, no solo por el medidor sino porque después hay que reparar veredas.

Sin embargo usuarios llenaron las casillas de reclamos no solo de Aysam sino también reclamaron al EPAS entidad que debería controlar a la prestadora y que en muchos casos hace la “vista gorda”

