Fue luego de que un grupo de jóvenes se autoconvocara para el Carnaval.

La policía avanza por la plaza.

Al menos 9 jóvenes heridos junto a tres policías y varios detenidos, fue el saldo que arrojó una serie de graves incidentes en la Plaza de Godoy Cruz.

Fue luego de que una autoconvocatoria de jóvenes para chayarse en la plaza por Carnaval, ante la falta de actividad oficial por la fecha, donde las recriminaciones a la comuna derivaron en una serie de desmanes que se agravaron con la intervención policial, ya que personal de Infantería y el grupo UMAR avanzaron sobre los jóvenes lo que derivó en un grave enfrentamiento.

Además de los heridos, se registraron daños a patrulleros y algunos actos vandálicos en la zona..

