Marcha por Roxana Toledo Compartir en Whatsapp

Se realizará el próximo 16 de abril a un año de su muerte.

Roxana Toledo y los hermanos Forconi, sindicados como autores del crimen.
Roxana Toledo y los hermanos Forconi, sindicados como autores del crimen.

Familiares y amigos llevará a cabo el próximo 16 de abril, una marcha en pedido de justicia por el crimen de Roxana Toledo, la joven que fue asesinada durante un asalto  y que tiene a tres detenidos por el homicidio:  Juan Carlos Bravo y los hermanos Marcos Leonel Forconi y Guido Gastón Forconi. La convocatoria al cumplirse un año del crimen, tendrá lugar en el kilómetro cero a partir de las 16:30 hs, donde los familiares de la joven que trabajaba en Panadería Belén, pedirán que la justicia otorgue la máxima pena a los autores del homicidio.

Roxana fue asesinada en la noche del 16 de abril de 2015, cuando la víctima junto a una compañera identificada como Andrea Lucero(31), circulaban a bordo de una camioneta Mercedes Benz Sprinter desde Salto de Las Rosas hacia San Rafael.

Fue en el semáforo de la intersección de Alberdi y Balcarce, donde un automóvil Fiat Uno color gris les interceptó el paso con al menos cuatro malvivientes, uno de los cuales rompió el vidrio del lado de la conductora y efectuó un disparo hacia adentro, hiriendo a la conductora a la altura del hombro izquierdo, herida que resultó mortal puesto que la bala rozó una arteria que hizo desangrar a Toledo antes de ser asistida por una ambulancia del SEC.

El mismo malviviente, también efectuó un disparo a la acompañante, pero la bala dio en el asiento; para luego acto seguido, alzarse con los 5.000 pesos de recaudación que llevaban las víctimas.

En el lugar del homicidio, la policía halló una vaina servida de una pistola calibre 9 milímetros, que en posteriores allanamientos fue secuestrada durante una medida en el Barrio Constitución.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

96 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *