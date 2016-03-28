Se realizará el próximo 16 de abril a un año de su muerte.
Familiares y amigos llevará a cabo el próximo 16 de abril, una marcha en pedido de justicia por el crimen de Roxana Toledo, la joven que fue asesinada durante un asalto y que tiene a tres detenidos por el homicidio: Juan Carlos Bravo y los hermanos Marcos Leonel Forconi y Guido Gastón Forconi. La convocatoria al cumplirse un año del crimen, tendrá lugar en el kilómetro cero a partir de las 16:30 hs, donde los familiares de la joven que trabajaba en Panadería Belén, pedirán que la justicia otorgue la máxima pena a los autores del homicidio.
Roxana fue asesinada en la noche del 16 de abril de 2015, cuando la víctima junto a una compañera identificada como Andrea Lucero(31), circulaban a bordo de una camioneta Mercedes Benz Sprinter desde Salto de Las Rosas hacia San Rafael.
Fue en el semáforo de la intersección de Alberdi y Balcarce, donde un automóvil Fiat Uno color gris les interceptó el paso con al menos cuatro malvivientes, uno de los cuales rompió el vidrio del lado de la conductora y efectuó un disparo hacia adentro, hiriendo a la conductora a la altura del hombro izquierdo, herida que resultó mortal puesto que la bala rozó una arteria que hizo desangrar a Toledo antes de ser asistida por una ambulancia del SEC.
El mismo malviviente, también efectuó un disparo a la acompañante, pero la bala dio en el asiento; para luego acto seguido, alzarse con los 5.000 pesos de recaudación que llevaban las víctimas.
En el lugar del homicidio, la policía halló una vaina servida de una pistola calibre 9 milímetros, que en posteriores allanamientos fue secuestrada durante una medida en el Barrio Constitución.
