En el día de ayer dos personas de nuestra provincia fueron internadas y están en observación por síntomas que podrían ser de gripe porcina aunque desde la Agencia Télam se asegura que aún en Argentina no hay ningún caso confirmado de ésta enfermedad, reiteró, esta noche el secretario de Políticas, Regulación e Institutos del Ministerio de Salud de la Nación, Carlos Soratti.
El funcionario dijo a periodistas en la sede del Ministerio de Salud, que la presidenta Cristina Fernández de Kirchner recibió esta noche de la ministra Graciela Ocaña un informe sobre el “cambio de fase” de la gripe porcina dispuesta por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), que elevó el grado de alerta tras verificar que el virus que antes transmitían los cerdos ahora puede pasar de persona a persona.
Además de reiterar que en Argentina “no hay ningún caso” de influenza, Soratti anunció que mañana se realizarán varias reuniones de máximo nivel para analizar y evaluar el hecho de que “se incrementan los riesgos de la pandemia”.
Junto al Director de Epidemiología de la cartera sanitaria, Hugo Fernández, Soratti dijo que el gobierno “quiere llevar tranquilidad a la población porque no hay casos y sólo está en estudio uno dudoso”.
Esta tarde Ocaña, junto a funcionarios de su cartera, informó sobre el tema a la Presidenta y posteriormente se reunió con sus pares de la provincia de Buenos Aires, Claudio Zin, y de la ciudad de Buenos Aires, Jorge Lemus.
Mañana en horas de la mañana se realizará una reunión con científicos y expertos que asesoran a la cartera sanitaria, a las 13 se reunirá el Consejo Federal de Salud, luego habrá una teleconferencia con ministros de Salud de países de la región y a las 18 el Comité de Emergencia se reunirá en la Jefatura de Gabinete. (Télam)
177 COMENTARIOS
