El jefe de Gabinete presidirá esta tarde un encuentro con funcionarios del área de salud, economía, transporte y seguridad, para estudiar las tareas a realizar ante un posible ingreso de la gripe porcina al país. La ministra Graciela Ocaña reiteró que en Argentina “el sistema sanitario está en alerta desde el viernes”.
La reunión se realizará a las 18 en el Salón Norte de la Casa de Gobierno y contará con la presencia del secretario de Promoción y Programas Sanitarios, Juan Carlos Nadalich, y el secretario de Políticas, Regulación e Institutos, Carlos Soratti, ambos del Ministerio de Salud de la Nación.
Además, estarán presentes autoridades de la Policía Aeronáutica, funcionarios del Ministerio de Economía, de la Secretaría de Transporte, de la Secretaría de Medios y de la Dirección de Migraciones.
Esta mañana, la ministra de Salud, Graciela Ocaña, reiteró que el sistema de salud argentino y los hospitales “fueron puestos en alerta el viernes” a raíz de los casos de gripe porcina, originada en México.
Ocaña aseguró en declaraciones a radio Continental que se cuenta con “todos los medicamentos”, para el tratamiento de la afección, aunque consideró que “nadie tiene idea de la dimensión” de la enfermedad.
En este sentido, dijo que el hecho de que la Organización Mundial de la Salud haya elevado la alarma por la gripe porcina “marca la gravedad de la situación”, porque al tratarse de “una enfermedad que se transmite de persona a persona aumenta los riesgos”.
La ministra sostuvo además que Argentina “tiene el marco legal que fue establecido, y la presidenta (Cristina Fernández de Kirchner) cuenta con todos los recursos y tiene una enorme preocupación”.
Consultada acerca de un pasajero que llegó a Ezeiza con síntomas de gripe porcina, dijo que “no se trataría de un caso porque no viene de un país en riesgo” y sostuvo que “se tomaron las medidas preventivas”.
Respecto de la pareja de Mendoza que fue internada y a la que se le realizan estudios para determinar si padecen gripe porcina, Ocaña dijo que “se tomaron las medidas para hacer los estudios correspondientes como hisopado y toma de sangre”.
Las muestras “están siendo remitidas al Instituto Malbrán, centro de referencia nacional, y en 48 horas va a tener el resultado” de los estudios.
La ministra dijo que “se está trabajando para rastrear a las personas que viajaron con la pareja en el micro” y señaló que se comunicó “con las autoridades mendocinas y avisaremos a las autoridades chilenas para que tomen las medidas correspondientes”.
Ocaña recomendó que todas las personas que hayan viajado a México “previo al momento del alerta y tengan algunos de los síntomas como fiebre alta, dificultades respiratorias, tos, dolor de garganta o cabeza, se comuniquen al servicio sanitario más cercano o al Ministerio de Salud”.
Respecto del dengue, la ministra confirmó que en la Capital Federal se registraron otros “cinco casos de dengue autóctono y se realizaron acciones de bloqueo y fumigación de domicilio y de las cuadras siguientes” de los afectados.
Ocaña aseguró que la situación de casos de dengue “está enmesetada, por lo que hay un 40% menos de casos en Chaco y se redujeron los casos en Catamarca”.
