El agua de berenjenas disminuye la grasa abdominal.

berenjena-en-dadosEl agua de berenjenas nos ayuda a eliminar líquidos y produce saciedad, por lo que es un complemento ideal para las dietas para perder peso y disminuir a la grasa abdominal con agua de berenjenas.

¿A quién no le molesta ver esa grasa almacenada en nuestro abdomen? No solo es anti estética, sino que también implica un problema de salud. Librarnos de ella requiere un poco de esfuerzo y el cambio de algunos hábitos de nuestra vida. Algo de ejercicio, y una nutrición saludable es indispensable para conseguirlo. Y el agua de berenjenas puede ayudarte.

El agua de berenjenas se alza como un sencillo remedio para perder peso. Su alto contenido en agua, fibra, vitaminas, antioxidantes y minerales, hacen de ella un excelente recurso para quemar grasas y conseguir además, un aporte muy adecuado de nutrientes con los que cuidar nuestro organismo. Sabiendo cómo tomarla, puede convertirse en una ayuda imprescindible para ir reduciendo poco a poco esa molesta grasa en el abdomen.

¿Por qué me puede ayudar la berenjena a perder peso?

Las berenjenas tienen como virtud el contener una alta cantidad de nutrientes y ser muy bajas en calorías. Actúan además como excelentes diuréticos, combate la retención de líquidos, teniendo además un efecto de producir saciedad.

Hemos de tener claro que para bajar la grasa abdominal – o reducir nuestro peso – vamos a tener que cambiar nuestros hábitos de vida. Es decir, el agua de berenjenas nos va ayudar solo si llevamos una dieta equilibrada, y hacemos al menos media hora de deporte al día.

El agua de berenjenas dispone de propiedades depurativas y desintoxicantes, está libre de grasas y apenas dispone de calorías. Además de ello, su aporte nutricional te aporta lo necesario para complementar una dieta muy adecuada y saludable.

¿Qué otros beneficios tienen las berenjenas?

Las berenjenas nos ayudan a eliminar el colesterol. ¿Cómo? te preguntarás. Sus componentes absorben las grasas de los alimentos que se comen con ella y que circulan por el intestino.

Eliminan toxinas del organismo y regulan el tránsito intestinal, siendo muy adecuadas para combatir el estreñimiento.

Dispone de propiedades antioxidantes gracias a la vitamina E y la antocianina, un antioxidante que nos protege de varios tipos de cáncer y enfermedades cardíacas.

Las berenjenas tienen además un contenido muy adecuado de potasio y algo de sodio, importantes para el sistema nervioso y cardiovascular.

La fibra de la berenjena nos ayuda a depurar el organismo, tal y como hemos señalado antes. Además, nos permite bajar los niveles de azúcar en sangre, favoreciendo así  a los diabéticos.

Dispone además de ácido fólico, adecuado para nuestros huesos.

Las berenjenas son muy buenas para personas que sufran de problemas hepáticos, ya que estimula el funcionamiento de la bilis.

Es un vegetal muy rico en magnesio y hierro, puede prevenir la anemia, y mejorar nuestras defensas.

¿Cómo adelgazar con el agua de berenjenas?

¿Cómo tomarla?

Debes tomarla durante siete días seguidos. Es recomendable seguir esta dieta al menos una vez al mes, ya que además de ayudarnos a combatir la grasa abdominal, nos ayudará a depurar el organismo.

Durante esta semana debes seguir una dieta a base de ensaladas, jugos y reducir al máximo las grasas industriales y las harinas refinadas.

Debes beber medio litro de agua de berenjena al día. Un vaso antes de las dos comidas principales.

Normalmente puedes llegar a perder 2 kilos durante esta semana. Pero debes tener en cuenta de que cada metabolismo es diferente, y la cifra puede variar de persona a persona.

Además de agua de berenjena, también puedes consumir berenjena en su otras formas: al horno, cocida. Como desees y como sea de tu gusto, pero nunca cruda. La berenjena en su forma cruda es tóxica, ya que contiene un alcaloide llamado solanina que nos puede producir vómitos y diarrea.

¿Cómo puedo preparar el agua de berenjenas?

Es muy sencillo. Coge una berenjena mediana, pela la piel, lávala bien y córtala en cubitos.

Ahora coge una jarra que sea oscura y pon medio litro de agua, añadiendo a su vez los cubos de berenjena. Deberás dejarla reposar toda una noche, de ahí que sea indicado hacerla de un día para otro aprovechando la noche para que se macere correctamente.

Puedes servírtela fresca y con un poco de jugo de limón. El sabor será más especial y añadirás una mayor dosis de antioxidantes. Recuerda tomártelo antes de las dos comidas principales y siempre durante una semana. Puedes hacer esta dieta una vez al mes. Poco a poco notarás los resultados.

 

