Tras recuperarse de su dramática ruptura con Benjamín Vicuña luego de diez años de romance y tres hijos, Bautista, Benicio y Beltrán, Pampita sanó su corazón y apuesta nuevamente al amor.

Pampita Pico MonacoSi bien no quieren mostrarse en público por los hijos de ella, la modelo le admitió a su círculo íntimo que desde hace un mes está saliendo con Juan Pico Mónaco, ex de Luisana Lopilato y Zaira Nara.

Luego de su separación, Pampita se convirtió en la soltera más codiciada. Chano Charpentier y Nacho Viale fueron algunos de los que intentaron ganarse su corazón, sin embargo, el tenista fue el único que salió triunfante en esa cancha.

A punto de gritarlo a los cuatro vientos, según informa revista Paparazzi, la modelo y el tenista ya no se ocultan. Se habían conocido en el 2015, mientras la modelo todavía estaba en pareja con Vicuña: ambos asistían al gimnasio Rocket Club, del barrio de Palermo, donde entrenaba el tenista.

Palabras van, palabras vienen, entablaron una relación que hoy llegó a ser un romance. Se volvieron a cruzar en un boliche, donde Pico pudo conseguir el teléfono de Pampita y coordinar una salida.

A fines de marzo, el tandilense había viajado a Miami para disputar el Abierto patrocinado por una marca de ropa masculina y la invitó para que fuera a presenciar los partidos. Ella aceptó y fue captada por las cámaras de ESPN en la tribuna.

“Es una demencia lo que se dice. No conozco a ese chico, no se quién es”, se había defendido Pampita. Al terminar el partido, ella lo esperó en su auto y se fueron juntos.

Ante la insistencia, sus amigas y familiares más directos fueron los primeros en conocer la noticia. Ella volvió a sonreír e incluso recuperó los kilos que había perdido producto de su separación con Vicuña.

Por lo pronto, Pampita ya sacó los pasajes para Francia, donde Pico piensa disputar el Roland Garros, mientras sus fuertes dolores de espalda lo mantienen alejado de las canchas y cerca de su departamento, lo que dicen, se convirtió en el nido de amor de la modelo y el tenista.

