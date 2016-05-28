Escándalo en Hollywood: Jonhy Depp denunciado por violencia de género Compartir en Whatsapp

Amber HeardAmber Heard, la actual esposa del actor, presentó pruebas de agresiones físicas ante un tribunal y pidió una orden de restricción para que no pueda estar cerca de ella. El lunes había pedido el divorcio.

La actriz estadounidense Amber Heard acusó a su marido, Johnny Depp, de violencia doméstica durante una presentación judicial.

Heard y su abogado, Spector Samantha, aparecieron en la Corte Superior del Condado de Los Ángeles este viernes, donde la artista –de 30 años– pidió una orden de restricción para que el actor Johnny Depp no pueda acercarse a ella.

La joven entregó fotos de las supuestas lesiones, incluyendo una que la muestra con una gran contusión alrededor del ojo derecho.

Amber Heard golpesDe acuerdo con el portal especializado TMZ, aquella fotografía del ojo hinchado fue tomada el sábado pasado, luego que Heard denunciara que Depp la había golpeado en la cara con su iPhone y luego huyó cuando la policía llegó a la escena.

Heard declaró que Depp, de 52 años, le ofreció dinero para que no hablara del incidente, pero en lugar de eso, ella tomó la decisión de pedir el divorcio el lunes.

“Ese golpe no fue un hecho aislado”, advirtió una fuente cercana a la pareja a la revista People. “Ese fue sólo el último incidente”, explicó.

Según TMZ, ella también tiene un video que supuestamente muestra un ataque físico de Depp. La actriz siente que está en peligro y por eso ha pedido una orden de restricción temporal.

Depp no estuvo presente en la corte el viernes, ya que está fuera del país promocionando su última película, Alicia a través del espejo. Pero estuvo representado por su abogada, Laura Wasser, durante la denuncia.

