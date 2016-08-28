Desde el 7 de septiembre y hasta el 7 de diciembre el aeropuerto de Mendoza permanecerá cerrado por obras de mejoras dispuestas por el Ministerio de Transporte de la Nación.
El cierre temporal del aeropuerto mendocino se debe a obras de modernización, tanto de su pista y balizamiento como de la aerostación. Es un paso previo y necesario para dotar a la provincia de una mayor conectividad aérea.
Desde el anuncio del cierre, que hizo el ministro de Transporte de la Nación, Guillermo Dietrich, a principios de abril de este año, el gabinete del Gobernador Alfredo Cornejo se puso a trabajar a contrarreloj y en todos los frentes para minimizar los efectos del cierre.
Aeropuertos alternativos y vuelos
Durante el periodo de cierre, los vuelos ofrecidos por Aerolíneas Argentinas, Latam Argentina y Latam Chile han sido reprogramados hacia los aeropuertos alternativos más cercanos, ubicados aproximadamente a tres horas de distancia tiempo: San Juan (UAQ código de aeropuerto), San Luis (LUQ) y San Rafael (AFA).
Los viajes en avión de Latam desde Santiago de Chile a Mendoza durante el periodo de cierre del aeropuerto han sido derivados al aeropuerto de la ciudad de San Juan.
Por su parte, la línea área GOL, que une Mendoza con San Pablo, levantará la operatoria mientras el aeropuerto mendocino esté en obras.
Traslados gratuitos
El Ministerio de Transporte de la Nación ofrecerá traslados gratuitos “puerta a puerta”. Un servicio de ómnibus llevará al pasajero desde el aeropuerto alternativo al que arribe hasta la terminal de ómnibus de Mendoza, y viceversa. Cada vuelo, con su respectivo número, estará asociado a un único ómnibus gratuito, por lo que el pasajero deberá tener a mano su boarding pass impreso o electrónico. No existe la alternativa de anticipar el traslado; este se realizará el mismo día del vuelo.
Las empresas que harán estos traslados entre Mendoza y los aeropuertos de San Juan, San Luis, y San Rafael son Tramat S.A. y Cata Internacional.
Se recomienda presentarse 5.30 horas antes de la hora efectiva de partida de su vuelo (1/2 hora en terminal + 3 horas de viaje vía terrestre + 2 horas de pre-embarque).
El check in se realizará en el aeropuerto de partida.
Cronograma de traslados
El Ministerio de Transporte de la Nación ha dispuesto un calendario online. Por estar sujeto a cambios, recomendamos consultarlo el mismo día del vuelo: www.transporte.gob.ar
Otros traslados
Si el pasajero así lo deseara, podrá viajar a los aeropuertos alternativos en su vehículo (si el pasajero decidiera viajar al aeropuerto alternativo de San Juan en su auto particular, podrá dejarlo estacionado abonando $30 por hora, o $120 la estadía de 24 horas), o elegir entre la gran oferta existente de trasportes legalmente habilitados. En estos casos, el pasajero deberá contratar el servicio por su cuenta o a través de un agente de viajes, y este no será gratuito, por supuesto.
Se recomienda verificar que el vehículo que se contrate esté habilitado para traslados interjurisdiccionales por la CNRT -Comisión Nacional de Regulación de Transporte-.
Atención en terminal de ómnibus y aeropuertos alternativos
Los ómnibus gratuitos que trasladarán a los pasajeros a los aeropuertos alternativos partirán de las dársenas 1 a la 5, ubicadas en el extremo sur del ala este de la terminal de ómnibus de Mendoza. En esta zona habrá personal de asistencia, dispuesto por el Gobierno de Mendoza. Asimismo, habrá puntos de información turística en los aeropuertos alternativos de San Juan y San Luis.
El acceso a la zona de embarque de la terminal será por la playa de estacionamiento del ala Este, donde sólo se permitirá “ascenso y descenso rápido de pasajeros”.
Otras condiciones a tener en cuenta
Intercargo, responsable de la logística de los traslados, informa que:
Los pasajeros que lleguen a los aeropuertos alternativos deberán conservar su boarding pass para ser trasladados a la terminal de ómnibus de Mendoza.
Aquellos pasajeros que utilicen el servicio de micros gratuito dispuesto por el Ministerio de Transporte de la Nación, no podrán llevar en los mismos animales vivos, de ningún tamaño. Esto es por disposiciones de la CNRT, que no lo permite en transporte terrestre.
Los menores no acompañados que transporten las líneas aerocomerciales, para hacer uso de los micros de referencia deberán ser acompañados durante el trayecto terrestre por algún mayor tutor o responsable del mismo.
No se trasladarán en los micros cargas que no sean equipajes.
