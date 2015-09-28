Poblete y Flores, los ganadores de la Salomon K21 San Rafael 2015 Compartir en Whatsapp

La competencia reunió a 450 atletas de todo el país, en los imponentes paisajes de El Nihuil. Galería de fotos y todos los tiempos.

El Nihuil fue escenario de la imponente competencia nacional / Fotos: K21 Series
El Nihuil fue escenario de la imponente competencia nacional / Fotos: K21 Series

Este domingo San Rafael fue sede de uno de los eventos deportivos más importantes del país: el K-21 San Rafael Copa Optitech que reunió en Mendoza a los mejores de la especialidad de Argentina y países vecinos. Con una impecable organización a cargo de Esfuerzo Deportivo, la competencia contó con 450 competidores, quedando el podio masculino en manos de Antonio Poblete y el podio femenino en manos de Roxana Flores.

Podio del Salomon K21 San Rafael 2015 – Copa Optitech

21km Masculinos

#1 Poblete Antonio 01:29:20

#2 Mohamed Cristian 01:32:23

#3 Bua Nahuel 01:32:53

 

21km Femeninos

#1 Flores Roxana 01:50:49

#2 Flores Gilda 01:55:26

#3 Vargas Adriana 01:56:17

Ir al lista completo de tiempos de la Salomon K21 San Rafael 2015

Al margen de lo deportivo, el K-21 ofrece al departamento un impacto turístico muy importante ya que el evento ocupa totalmente las plazas disponibles gracias a los importantes contingentes que acompañan a los competidores.

“Al igual que otros años, cientos de competidores nos han acompañado en esta K-21 Salomon que es una media maratón de montaña de 21 kms, con una prueba alternativa de 10 kms modalidad participativa en una prueba que forma parte el circuito nacional”, puntualizó Marcelo Gallo, titular de Esfuerzo Deportivo.

Durante el recorrido, se establecieron además, varios puestos de hidratación, con un trabajo muy fuerte para cuidar el medio ambiente como en otras oportunidades.

