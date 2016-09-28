Modernización de Plazas en el departamento Compartir en Whatsapp

san-rafael-plazasMáquinas y obreros trabajan en la remodelación integral de la Plaza de Capitán Montoya, donde se están terminando las acequias y comenzará, dentro de poco, la instalación de nuevas luminarias y parquización del espacio verde.

Además, se construyen los cordones del bulevar de ingreso desde la ruta 143 al casco urbano.

En la plaza de Colonia Elena avanza la remodelación y pintura de juegos infantiles.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

159 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *