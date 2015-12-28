Según IMA, será una de las semanas más calurosas del verano y la temperatura podría llegar a los 45°C.
Según Informes Meteorológicos Argentinos, los mendocinos podrían vivir esta semana una de las más calurosas del verano, con temperaturas que superarán los 40 grados y la sensación térmica trepará por encima de los 45°C.
En base a este pronóstico, el organismo emitió un “alerta naranja” en las provincias de Mendoza, La Rioja, San Juan, La Pampa, San Luis, Córdoba, Norte de Río Negro, sur de Santa Fe, Catamarca y Bs As por las altas temperaturas.
A la población, se recomienda consumir mucho líquido, en especial agua, y no exponerse al sol hasta las 18:00 hs, principalmente en niños y adultos mayores.
