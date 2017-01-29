Gareca y Quesada participaron de “Vendimia Historia de Cosecha” Compartir en Whatsapp

San Rafael: Anoche, se desarrolló el acto central de la Fiesta de la Vendimia del departamento  de San Rafael que coronó a la joven, Lucía Martínez, la fiesta contó con la asistencia de cientos de mendocinos y turistas. Esta, es una de las grandes fiestas departamentales que tiene Mendoza dentro de su calendario vendimial.

Los funcionarios Provinciales que participaron del Acto Central fueron Diego Gareca actual Secretario de Cultura de la Provincia y el vicepresidente del Ente Mendoza Turismo y figura destacada dentro del radicalismo provincial y departamental, Lucas Quezada

Respecto a la “Fiesta” denominada “Vendimia, Historia de Cosecha” el vicepresidente del Emetur, destacó: “Siempre he participado de la vendimia y con el correr de los años –la fiesta- se ha posicionado dentro del calendario de verano como un evento muy atractivo para los mendocinos que llegan de distintos puntos de la provincia haciendo turismo interno y también para los turistas nacionales e internacionales que se maravillan durante la vía blanca, el acto central y la repetición de la fiesta”.

Quesada hizo mención a la situación que viven los productores del departamento donde aseguró que la fiesta “sería mucho más especial si todos nuestros productores pudieran estar en condiciones de festejar la Vendimia” y los invitó a “no bajar los brazos, ya que sin los productores, San Rafael no sería este oasis productivo tan importante que se forjó con el esfuerzo y sacrificio de cada productor”.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

47 Comments

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *