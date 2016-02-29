De todos los grandes felinos, el leopardo es con diferencia el más extendido de todos. Son famosos por sus manchas, pero algunos ejemplares presentan una mutación, el melanismo, que los tiñe de negro, las panteras. Durante años el ya de por sí esquivo carácter de estos animales sumado a la imposibilidad de diferenciar a unos individuos de otros debido a que no muestran las manchas, únicas de cada individuo ha dificultado enormemente su estudio y conservación. Pero ahora, gracias a una nueva técnica, un equipo de científicos ha logrado ver sus manchas. El fin diferenciarlas, contarlas y, en última instancia, protegerlas.
Prácticamente todos los leopardos de la península Malaya son negros, es un caso único dentro y fuera de los felinos para el que no se tiene aún una explicación científica. Al estudiar esta población y fotografiar a las panteras por la noche, los investigadores descubrieron sorprendidos que a la luz del flash infrarrojo de las cámaras trampa (que también se puede activar de día) se pueden ver claramente las manchas de la piel del animal, debajo de la espesa capa de pelo negro.
“Nos encontramos con que podíamos identificar con exactitud al 94 % de los animales, esto nos permitirá estudiar y monitorizar esta población a lo largo del tiempo, lo cual es crítico para su conservación”, cuenta Hedges
Esta investigación, que lideró Laurie Hedges en la Universidad de Nottingham (UNMC, en sus siglas en inglés), y que publica Journal of Wildlife Management, pone de manifiesto la importancia de las cámaras trampa en el estudio de animales y ecosistemas que de otra manera difícilmente se podrían abordar.
“Nos encontramos con que podíamos identificar con exactitud al 94 % de los animales, esto nos permitirá estudiar y monitorizar esta población a lo largo del tiempo, lo cual es crítico para su conservación”, cuenta Hedges. Las pieles y extremidades de las panteras, así como las orejas, los dientes y las calaveras son cada vez más comunes en los grandes mercados de fauna salvaje de Asia, tanto en Malasia cómo en otras regiones, en especial en la frontera de Myanmar y China. Al identificar todos los individuos posibles con las cámaras trampa en su hábitat y a los especímenes víctimas del contrabando, los científicos y conservacionistas no solo se acercan al comportamiento de estos animales, sino también al de sus cazadores y al del mercado negro tras ellos.
preciosa la pantera