Prohibición de Fiestas y Boliches: Juez dejó sin efecto la medida Compartir en Whatsapp

boliches fiestasLa medida cautelar que prohibía la actividad nocturna en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires no llegó a cumplirse ni siquiera una noche. La medida que prohibía “toda actividad comercial de baile con música” en el ámbito porteño, decidida por el juez Roberto Gallardo, fue dejada sin efecto por otro fallo, del juez Lisandro Fastman, titular del Juzgado N° 14 en lo contencioso administrativo y tributario.

Fastman, que no revocó la cautelar dictada por Gallardo, sino que la dejó sin efecto, levantó el cepo a los boliches tras encabezar una audiencia entre las partes. Los demantes que habían presentado el amparo –un grupo de entidades y una ONG pidieron la suspensión de la medida luego de “un intercambio de opiniones” que incluyó el compromiso de la Ciudad de no otorgar permisos para la realización de eventos masivos de música electrónica y de presentar en un lapso de cinco días un informe detallado sobre las fiscalizaciones realizadas durante abril a los locales bailables.

Por su parte, la Cámara Empresaria de Discotecas de Buenos Aires se comprometió a “garantizar la contratación del servicio de área protegida en los locales bailables Clase C”.

La decisión de Gallardo había generado fuertes críticas del gobierno porteño. En ese sentido, el jefe de Gobierno, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, calificó al fallo como “disparatado”. “Nosotros respetamos las decisiones de la Justicia, pero en este caso no estamos para nada de acuerdo con el accionar del juez. Hay miles de personas que se divierten sanamente todas las noches y nosotros vamos a defenderlas”, había dicho esta tarde Larreta.
Rodríguez Larreta celebró más tarde la suspensión de la medida: “La Justicia hizo lugar a nuestro pedido y suspendió la disparatada medida de Gallardo que prohibía los bailes con música en la Ciudad”, escribió en Twitte
DEJA TU COMENTARIO

51 Comments

  • One other issue issue is that video games are normally serious as the name indicated with the principal focus on finding out rather than entertainment. Although, it has an entertainment part to keep your kids engaged, each and every game is generally designed to work towards a specific expertise or area, such as math concepts or scientific discipline. Thanks for your publication.

    Responder

  • I just want to say I am all new to weblog and actually enjoyed this web page. More than likely I’m likely to bookmark your site . You definitely come with tremendous article content. Cheers for sharing with us your web site.

    Responder

  • Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog
    before but after browsing through many of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
    Anyhow, I’m certainly pleased I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back frequently!

    Responder

  • I’m more than happy to uncover this website. I wanted
    to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!!
    I definitely appreciated every part of it and i also have you
    saved to fav to check out new information on your website.

    Responder

  • Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and
    i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks?
    If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any support is very
    much appreciated.

    Responder

  • Having read this I thought it was extremely enlightening.

    I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this short article together.
    I once again find myself personally spending a lot of time both
    reading and posting comments. But so what,
    it was still worthwhile!

    Responder

  • Admiring the commitment you put into your website and in depth
    information you provide. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while
    that isn’t the same outdated rehashed material.
    Wonderful read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google
    account.

    Responder

  • Does your site have a contact page? I’m having
    a tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.
    I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand
    over time.

    Responder

  • Thank you for every other excellent post. The place else could anybody get
    that kind of information in such an ideal approach of writing?
    I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m at the search for
    such information.

    Responder

  • Attractive portion of content. I simply stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I
    get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I
    will be subscribing for your augment and even I fulfillment you get right of entry
    to persistently fast.

    Responder

  • Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve keep in mind your stuff prior to and you’re simply extremely fantastic.
    I really like what you have obtained right here,
    really like what you are saying and the best way wherein you
    are saying it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of
    to stay it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you.
    That is actually a great website.

    Responder

  • I think this is among the most significant information for me.
    And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on some general
    things, The web site style is perfect, the articles is really excellent
    : D. Good job, cheers

    Responder

  • Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks?
    If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated.

    Responder

  • Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
    Very useful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot.
    I was seeking this certain information for a very long time.
    Thank you and good luck.

    Responder

  • Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to your blog before but after looking at
    many of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Regardless, I’m definitely pleased
    I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!

    Responder

  • Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site.

    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness
    and visual appearance. I must say you’ve done a very good job with this.
    Also, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Firefox. Superb Blog!

    Responder

  • Hey very nice website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful ..
    I will bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally?
    I’m satisfied to seek out so many useful info right here within the publish, we
    want work out extra techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing.
    . . . . .

    Responder

  • We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.

    Your web site provided us with helpful info to work on. You’ve performed an impressive
    activity and our whole group might be grateful to you.

    Responder

  • When I initially left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the same comment.
    Is there an easy method you are able to remove me from that service?
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  • Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice at
    the same time as you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog site?
    The account helped me a appropriate deal. I had been a little
    bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided brilliant
    transparent idea

    Responder

  • Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse
    your site on my iphone during lunch break.
    I really like the knowledge you present
    here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my phone ..

    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, good blog!

    Responder

  • You are so awesome! I don’t believe I’ve read anything like
    that before. So great to find someone with original thoughts on this subject.

    Really.. thank you for starting this up. This website is one thing that is required on the
    internet, someone with a little originality!

    Responder

  • It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly
    donate to this outstanding blog! I suppose for now i’ll
    settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to
    my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this site with my Facebook group.
    Chat soon!

    Responder

  • Hello superb website! Does running a blog such as this take a great deal of work?
    I have virtually no expertise in coding but I was hoping
    to start my own blog in the near future. Anyway, if you have any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share.
    I understand this is off subject but I simply needed to ask.
    Thanks!

    Responder

  • I was wondering if you ever considered changing the page
    layout of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got
    to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images.
    Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

  • Hi there! I realize this is somewhat off-topic however I had to ask.
    Does operating a well-established blog such as yours take a lot of work?
    I’m completely new to blogging but I do write
    in my diary daily. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my own experience and feelings online.
    Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers.
    Thankyou!

    Responder

  • I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s equally
    educative and amusing, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head.
    The issue is something not enough people are speaking intelligently about.
    I am very happy I stumbled across this during my search for something concerning this.

    Responder

  • I really like your blog.. very nice colors &
    theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
    Plz answer back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know
    where u got this from. many thanks

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *