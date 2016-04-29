La medida cautelar que prohibía la actividad nocturna en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires no llegó a cumplirse ni siquiera una noche. La medida que prohibía “toda actividad comercial de baile con música” en el ámbito porteño, decidida por el juez Roberto Gallardo, fue dejada sin efecto por otro fallo, del juez Lisandro Fastman, titular del Juzgado N° 14 en lo contencioso administrativo y tributario.
Fastman, que no revocó la cautelar dictada por Gallardo, sino que la dejó sin efecto, levantó el cepo a los boliches tras encabezar una audiencia entre las partes. Los demantes que habían presentado el amparo –un grupo de entidades y una ONG pidieron la suspensión de la medida luego de “un intercambio de opiniones” que incluyó el compromiso de la Ciudad de no otorgar permisos para la realización de eventos masivos de música electrónica y de presentar en un lapso de cinco días un informe detallado sobre las fiscalizaciones realizadas durante abril a los locales bailables.
Por su parte, la Cámara Empresaria de Discotecas de Buenos Aires se comprometió a “garantizar la contratación del servicio de área protegida en los locales bailables Clase C”.
