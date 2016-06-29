El Banco Central (BCRA) anunció esta tarde que mañana comenzará a distribuir en el sistema bancario el nuevo billete de 500 pesos cuya circulación se hará progresivamente a partir de que las entidades financieras reciban el que será el primero de la nueva familia de billetes con imágenes de la fauna autóctona de Argentina.
Tal como lo anunciara a comienzos de este año el presidente del ente monetario, Federico Sturzenegger, el nuevo billete tendrá la imagen de un yaguareté, una elección que fue explicada por el objetivo de que “la moneda nacional sea un punto de encuentro en el que todos los argentinos puedan sentirse representados y a la vez busca crear conciencia sobre la conservación de la biodiversidad y la preservación ambiental”.
El nuevo billete fue presentado en un acto realizado hoy en el Museo del BCRA, que contó con la presencia de autoridades como el ministro de Ambiente y Desarrollo Sustentable de la Nación, Sergio Bergman, representantes de ONGs vinculadas al cuidado ambiental y expertos en numismática, entre otros invitados especiales.
El nuevo billete, cuyo papel es 100% de algodón con una leve tonalidad verdosa y conserva el tamaño de la Línea Peso, será distribuido progresivamente desde mañana a través de la red de sucursales bancarias y cajeros automáticos de todo el país.
Al igual que el resto de la nueva familia de billetes, coexistirá con la que actualmente se encuentra en circulación, explicó un comunicado del BCRA.
En ese marco, el nuevo billete de 200 pesos entrará en circulación en octubre próximo y el de 1000 pesos, en 2017.
El billete de 500 pesos, en su anverso, diseñado con formato vertical, puede verse el retrato del yaguareté. Su reverso, diseñado con formato horizontal, recrea una imagen de la selva, su hábitat natural.
En el ángulo inferior izquierdo, una representación más simple del yaguareté aparece en forma de guiño a la niñez, en la búsqueda de la concientización de las nuevas generaciones.
Con el verde como color predominante, cuenta además con estrictas medidas de seguridad tales como:
marca de agua que reproduce al yaguareté y al número 500, fibras fluorescentes a la luz ultravioleta y un hilo de seguridad que cambia del color verde al azul.
La incorporación de la denominación de 500 pesos permite que el billete de mayor valor de la economía argentina aumente tanto su poder adquisitivo como su valor relativo medido en divisas.
Además, este billete facilitará un abastecimiento adecuado de los cajeros automáticos y la reducción de los costos (de 5 a 1) y tiempos de distribución en el traslado de efectivo.
También agilizará múltiples operaciones cotidianas, mejorando la calidad de vida de los argentinos.
Durante la presentación, el presidente del BCRA, Federico Sturzenegger, resaltó las seis ideas centrales por las cuales se redefinió la familia de billetes.
“En primer lugar, celebrar la vida y no la muerte. Segundo, Enfatizar el futuro más que el pasado. Tercero, Pasar de la solemnidad a la alegría. Cuarto, Reivindicar el federalismo. Quinto, Somos
más que sólo hombres y mujeres. Sexto, Encontrarnos todos los argentinos”, enumeró Sturzenegger.
Asimismo, afirmó que “es un deseo que nuestra moneda nacional contribuya a honrar a nuestro país, a nuestra fauna y a fortalecer el compromiso de todos con el medio ambiente.”
Las mejoras en el funcionamiento de las actividades económicas cotidianas que generará el nuevo billete de 500 pesos se complementan, a su vez, con el desarrollo de los medios electrónicos de pago, uno de los objetivos centrales del BCRA.
“En los últimos meses se han tomado diversas medidas en este sentido, tales como establecer la gratuidad de las cajas de ahorro y sus tarjetas de débito vinculadas, de las transferencias por vía electrónica hechas por personas físicas y la implementación de nuevas modalidades de pago mediante telefonía celular”, dijo el comunicado.
En lo que hace a la elección del yaguareté como figura representativa se debe a que es considerado Monumento Natural Nacional, una de las categorías más importantes en términos de preservación, ya que se encuentra en peligro crítico de extinción, agregó el Central.
“Se estima que pueden encontrarse solo 250 ejemplares en nuestro país, principalmente en el noreste, en la selva misionera y algunos sectores del Chaco, Santiago del Estero y Formosa, aunque también pueden hallarse en las yungas de Salta y Jujuy”, explicó.
