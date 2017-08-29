El represor Miguel Etchecolatz sufrió en la noche de este lunes un accidente cerebrovascular (ACV) mientras se encontraba alojado en el penal de Ezeiza y tuvo que ser trasladado a un hospital zonal, donde permanecía grave.
Según la agencia Noticias Argentinas, el ACV se produjo a raíz de “una hipertensión arterial”.
El juez federal de Lomas de Zamora, Federico Villena, ordenó que permaneciera internado en el centro asistencial.
Etchecolatz tiene 88 años. Mano derecha de Ramón Camps y jefe de la Bonaerense durante la última dictadura, tiene seis condenas por crímenes de lesa humanidad -la primera de ellas dictada en 1986- y sigue siendo investigado en otros procesos.
