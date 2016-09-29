Absolvieron a ladrones que mataron a nena de 3 años Compartir en Whatsapp

La pequeña había quedado en la línea de fuego de dos motochorros en Beunos Aires el año pasado.

Ilustrativa.
Ilustrativa.

El Tribunal Oral Criminal N° 2 de Morón absolvió hoy a los dos acusados de matar a Mayda Caccone, la nena de tres años asesinada en julio de 2015, cuando junto a su madre quedó en la línea de fuego de dos motochorros que huían de un robo, en el barrio Pompeya del partido de Merlo.

Por unanimidad, el tribunal absolvió a Gabriel Zapata, de 23 años, y Darío Pucheta, de 30, por el crimen de la criatura y dispuso su inmediata liberación. Tras conocer la decisión de los magistrados, familiares y amigos de la víctima entraron en llanto y con gritos expresaron su malestar por el fallo.

Verónica Acuña, mamá de la nena, se desmayó, quedó tendida en el piso de los tribunales y tuvo que ser asistida por personal médico que en ambulancia la trasladó al hospital local.

Silvio Piorno, abogado de la familia de la Mayda, manifestó: “Estamos muy disgustados con este fallo. Consideramos que sí había elementos para condenar”. “Estas personas quedan en libertad y como dicen los vecinos va a volver el terror al barrio. Se comprobó que no eran dos perejiles, sino dos personas que viven del delito”, indicó.

