El próximo viernes 30 de septiembre a las 20,30 hs , en el Centro Cultural San Rafael del Diamante (Ex cine Roma-Av. Hipólito Yrigoyen 280 ) Se proyectará la exitosa película cuyo autor es Pino Solanas, quien se encontrará presente en el momento que se exhiba el importante film.
La entrada será libre y gratuita, solo se recaudarán leche y alimentos no perecederos que serán donados a los jardines maternales.
- Título original: El legado estratégico de Juan Perón- Año 2016
- Duración 103 minutos- Argentina-
- Director: Fernando E. Solanas
- Guión: Fernando E. Solanas
- Música: Mauro Lazzaro
- Fotografía: Rino Pravatto
- Reparto: Documentary
- Productora: Cinesur S.A. / INCAA
- Género: Documental | Política. Documental sobre Historia
- Sinopsis:
- En 1971, durante la España del último Franco, Solanas y Getino frecuentaron la residencia de Juan Perón en Puerta de Hierro para filmar –clandestinamente- dos largos documentales con el viejo líder. Fueron seis meses de viajes entre Madrid y Roma, donde se hacía el montaje, llevando ocultos los negativos que rodaban y enfrentando las pretensiones de López Rega de adueñarse de ellos. En el verano de 2012 Solanas comenzó a rodar El legado en la residencia que Perón y Evita construyeron en San Vicente en 1947. Durante tres años se fue armando la película y al mismo tiempo se investigaron archivos fotográficos y documentos. Por primera vez, se utilizan fragmentos de grabaciones inéditas de las conversaciones informales que Solanas y Getino mantuvieron con el General. Estas son reveladoras de la humanidad y sentido del humor del viejo líder. A través de caminatas y charlas por la quinta, el film descubre un Perón secreto, informal, cotidiano y rescata las ideas centrales de su proyecto estratégico: democracia social y participativa, defensa de la naturaleza y unidad nacional para emanciparnos del neocolonialismo. (FILMAFFINITY)
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
116 COMENTARIOS
This is the perfect blog for everyone who would like to understand this topic. You know a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually would want to…HaHa). You certainly put a brand new spin on a topic which has been written about for a long time. Wonderful stuff, just great!|
You’re so interesting! I don’t suppose I’ve read a single thing like this before. So nice to find another person with some genuine thoughts on this subject matter. Really.. thanks for starting this up. This site is something that is required on the internet, someone with some originality!|
Very rapidly this website will be famous amid all blogging and site-building users, due to it’s good articles or reviews|
I am sure this article has touched all the internet viewers, its really really fastidious piece of writing on building up new website.|
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely wonderful. I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it sensible. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is really a wonderful website.|
Heya! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the superb work!|
This is really fascinating, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and stay up for in search of more of your excellent post. Additionally, I have shared your website in my social networks|
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% sure. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you|
It is in point of fact a nice and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that you shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.|
Thanks very interesting blog!|
Quality articles is the secret to attract the visitors to pay a visit the web site, that’s what this web page is providing.|
If you would like to take much from this article then you have to apply such techniques to your won blog.|
I have read so many articles regarding the blogger lovers but this post is truly a nice paragraph, keep it up.|
Thanks , I have recently been searching for information approximately this subject for ages and yours is the best I have discovered so far. However, what concerning the conclusion? Are you certain about the supply?|
Heya outstanding blog! Does running a blog such as this take a large amount of work? I have no expertise in coding however I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway, if you have any suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share. I know this is off topic however I simply needed to ask. Thank you!|
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited this website before but after looking at a few of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m certainly pleased I came across it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back frequently!|
It’s enormous that you are getting ideas from this post as well as from our dialogue made at this time.|
I think that everything published was actually very reasonable. But, what about this? what if you added a little content? I ain’t saying your information is not solid., but what if you added a headline that makes people desire more? I mean %BLOG_TITLE% is kinda plain. You might look at Yahoo’s front page and see how they write news titles to get people to click. You might add a related video or a related pic or two to grab readers excited about everything’ve written. In my opinion, it would make your posts a little livelier.|
Superb blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally confused .. Any ideas? Appreciate it!|
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for %keyword%|
I couldn’t resist commenting. Perfectly written!|
I believe this is among the so much important info for me. And i am satisfied reading your article. But wanna statement on some general things, The website style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent : D. Excellent job, cheers|
I feel this is among the so much vital information for me. And i am glad studying your article. But should observation on some common things, The website style is great, the articles is in reality excellent : D. Excellent activity, cheers|
Fantastic post however I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Thank you!|
I was recommended this web site through my cousin. I’m not sure whether or not this publish is written by way of him as no one else know such specified approximately my trouble. You’re amazing! Thank you!|
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.|
Excellent, what a web site it is! This weblog provides useful facts to us, keep it up.|
Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!|
Hello, just wanted to tell you, I enjoyed this blog post. It was practical. Keep on posting!|
It’s difficult to find experienced people on this topic, however, you seem like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks|
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!|
Nice replies in return of this query with solid arguments and explaining all about that.|
You’re so awesome! I do not think I’ve truly read anything like that before. So nice to find someone with a few genuine thoughts on this subject. Seriously.. thank you for starting this up. This website is one thing that’s needed on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!|
I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this information for my mission.|
Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any tips for rookie blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.|
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this web site, because i want enjoyment, since this this website conations in fact nice funny data too.|
Incredible story there. What happened after? Thanks!|
Hey! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.|
Hi there very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally? I’m satisfied to search out so many helpful information here within the submit, we need work out extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .|
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before but after browsing through a few of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I discovered it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!|
I have read so many posts about the blogger lovers however this paragraph is actually a fastidious paragraph, keep it up.|
Hi there! This post could not be written any better! Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He continually kept preaching about this. I most certainly will forward this information to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. I appreciate you for sharing!|
Really when someone doesn’t understand after that its up to other people that they will assist, so here it takes place.|
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing in your augment and even I success you get entry to consistently quickly.|
Hi there, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this post. It was helpful. Keep on posting!|
I’ve been surfing on-line greater than 3 hours nowadays, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s pretty value sufficient for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the net will likely be much more useful than ever before.|
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog. A great read. I’ll definitely be back.|
Awesome blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any suggestions? Kudos!|
Pretty part of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact loved account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing on your feeds or even I fulfillment you access constantly rapidly.|
Normally I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.|
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured
I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa?
My site discusses a lot of the same subjects as
yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each
other. If you are interested feel free to
send me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
Awesome blog by the way!
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there
a way I can import all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
naturally like your web-site but you need to take
a look at the spelling on several of your posts. A number of
them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the truth however I will definitely
come back again.
Wow, this piece of writing is fastidious, my younger sister is analyzing these kinds of things, so I am going to let know her.
You are so cool! I don’t suppose I’ve truly read something like this
before. So wonderful to find someone with a few genuine
thoughts on this issue. Seriously.. thank you for starting this up.
This site is something that is required on the internet, someone with some originality!
Hi, I do believe your blog may be having web browser compatibility problems.
Whenever I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in IE, it has
some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to
give you a quick heads up! Besides that, excellent blog!
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different page and thought I may
as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to going over your web page yet again.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and
in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed
account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular post! It is the little changes that
produce the biggest changes. Many thanks for sharing!
I savor, lead to I found exactly what I was having a look for.
You’ve ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day.
Bye
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after looking at many of the posts I realized
it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I
came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back
regularly!
magnificent put up, very informative. I ponder
why the other experts of this sector do not realize this.
You must proceed your writing. I am sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
It’s actually very complicated in this active life to listen news on Television, thus I simply use
world wide web for that reason, and get the newest information.
all the time i used to read smaller content that
as well clear their motive, and that is also happening
with this piece of writing which I am reading here.
I just like the valuable information you supply to your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and take a look at again here frequently.
I am relatively sure I will be told many new stuff right right here!
Best of luck for the next!
My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a number
of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform.
I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there
a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
You are so interesting! I do not think I have
read through a single thing like this before.
So nice to find somebody with some unique thoughts on this subject matter.
Really.. thank you for starting this up. This site
is one thing that is required on the internet, someone
with a little originality!
Hello everybody, here every one is sharing these knowledge, thus it’s
good to read this weblog, and I used to go to see this web site daily.
I am in fact happy to read this blog posts which carries tons of
useful facts, thanks for providing these kinds of data.
Wow, this post is pleasant, my sister is analyzing these things,
so I am going to convey her.
Admiring the dedication you put into your website and detailed information you provide.
It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed
information. Fantastic read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding
your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from
an established blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where
to start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thank you
I all the time emailed this weblog post page to
all my contacts, since if like to read it then my friends
will too.
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this
website with us so I came to give it a look.
I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this
to my followers! Terrific blog and fantastic design and style.
Very soon this site will be famous among all blogging viewers, due to it’s fastidious articles or reviews
I truly love your site.. Very nice colors & theme. Did you make this web site yourself?
Please reply back as I’m planning to create my own personal blog and would
like to know where you got this from or just what the theme is named.
Thanks!
Keep this going please, great job!
Hi there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website
with us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely enjoying the information.
I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Wonderful blog and fantastic design and style.
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank
you, However I am going through difficulties
with your RSS. I don’t know the reason why I
can’t join it. Is there anybody else getting identical RSS issues?
Anyone who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
hello there and thank you for your info – I have certainly picked up something new
from right here. I did however expertise some technical issues using this
website, as I experienced to reload the site a lot of times
previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host
is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times
will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much
more of your respective interesting content. Ensure that you update this again soon.
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s
really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Numerous
people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Hi, just wanted to tell you, I liked this article. It was helpful.
Keep on posting!
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have take note your stuff previous to and you’re simply extremely excellent.
I really like what you have obtained right here, really like what you are saying and the best way wherein you assert it.
You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to keep it sensible.
I cant wait to read far more from you. This is really a tremendous website.
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this article is
awesome, great written and include almost all vital infos.
I’d like to peer more posts like this .
I pay a visit each day some web sites and blogs to read articles or
reviews, but this blog provides quality based posts.
Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I
can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start.
Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thank you
great publish, very informative. I ponder why the opposite experts of this sector don’t understand this.
You must proceed your writing. I’m sure, you have a great readers’ base already!
This post is worth everyone’s attention. Where can I
find out more?
This design is spectacular! You certainly know how to keep
a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos,
I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent
job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
I’m now not positive where you are getting your information, however good topic.
I must spend some time studying more or working out more.
Thank you for magnificent information I used to be on the lookout for
this info for my mission.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful
post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Hello, i believe that i saw you visited my site so i came to return the desire?.I am attempting to find issues to enhance my website!I suppose its
ok to make use of a few of your concepts!!
Everything is very open with a clear description of the challenges.
It was really informative. Your site is very helpful. Thank you for sharing!
If you want to get a good deal from this post then you have to apply such
techniques to your won web site.
Hi this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs
use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get advice from
someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Magnificent items from you, man. I’ve take into account your stuff previous to and you’re simply extremely excellent.
I really like what you have got right here, really like what you
are saying and the way in which through which you assert it.
You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it smart.
I can’t wait to learn far more from you. That is actually a tremendous site.
When someone writes an paragraph he/she keeps the thought of a user in his/her mind that how a user can know it.
So that’s why this piece of writing is great. Thanks!
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem along with your site
in web explorer, may test this? IE still is the market chief and a huge component of people will leave out your magnificent writing
due to this problem.
Hello to every body, it’s my first go to see of this webpage; this website includes amazing and really fine material in support of
visitors.
Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off
topic but I had to tell someone!
It’s amazing designed for me to have a site, which is valuable
in support of my knowledge. thanks admin
I do not even understand how I ended up right here,
but I believed this publish was good. I do not understand
who you’re however definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already.
Cheers!
magnificent publish, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists of this sector don’t
realize this. You must continue your writing. I am
sure, you’ve a great readers’ base already!
Good information. Lucky me I came across your website by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve book marked it for later!
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Safari.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility
but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design look great though!
Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Thanks
Hello! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment. I do think that you need to write more on this issue, it may not
be a taboo subject but typically people don’t discuss these issues.
To the next! Best wishes!!
Hello, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility
issues. When I look at your website in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, superb blog!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly
useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
This web site really has all of the information and facts I needed concerning this subject
and didn’t know who to ask.
Hi there, constantly i used to check website posts here early
in the daylight, as i love to learn more and more.
Everything is very open with a very clear clarification of the
challenges. It was really informative. Your website is very helpful.
Thanks for sharing!
If some one wants expert view on the topic of blogging after that i propose him/her to
visit this weblog, Keep up the good work.
You’ve made some really good points there. I checked on the net to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
Pino,peron quemó iglesias,no hizo nada bueno por la humanidad,Rene Favaloro, esa es la película,o usted no tiene puedto lo que el creó,ya se no garpa oera es contra relis y tendría los laureles de mundo,de sasa personas que viven gracias a su creación no la sulla
El legado de Peron fue robar robar y robar.