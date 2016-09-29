El Legado estratégico de Juan Perón un film de Pino Solanas, se Proyectará este viernes en San Rafael Compartir en Whatsapp

el-legado-de-peronEl próximo viernes 30 de septiembre a las 20,30 hs , en el Centro Cultural San Rafael del Diamante (Ex cine Roma-Av. Hipólito Yrigoyen 280 ) Se proyectará la exitosa película cuyo autor es Pino Solanas, quien se encontrará presente en el momento que se exhiba el importante film.

La entrada será libre y gratuita, solo se recaudarán leche y alimentos no perecederos que serán donados a los jardines maternales.

Título original: El legado estratégico de Juan Perón- Año 2016
Duración 103 minutos- Argentina-
Director: Fernando E. Solanas
Guión: Fernando E. Solanas
Música: Mauro Lazzaro
Fotografía: Rino Pravatto
Reparto: Documentary
Productora: Cinesur S.A. / INCAA
Género: Documental | Política. Documental sobre Historia
Sinopsis:
En 1971, durante la España del último Franco, Solanas y Getino frecuentaron la residencia de Juan Perón en Puerta de Hierro para filmar –clandestinamente- dos largos documentales con el viejo líder. Fueron seis meses de viajes entre Madrid y Roma, donde se hacía el montaje, llevando ocultos los negativos que rodaban y enfrentando las pretensiones de López Rega de adueñarse de ellos. En el verano de 2012 Solanas comenzó a rodar El legado en la residencia que Perón y Evita construyeron en San Vicente en 1947. Durante tres años se fue armando la película y al mismo tiempo se investigaron archivos fotográficos y documentos. Por primera vez, se utilizan fragmentos de grabaciones inéditas de las conversaciones informales que Solanas y Getino mantuvieron con el General. Estas son reveladoras de la humanidad y sentido del humor del viejo líder. A través de caminatas y charlas por la quinta, el film descubre un Perón secreto, informal, cotidiano y rescata las ideas centrales de su proyecto estratégico: democracia social y participativa, defensa de la naturaleza y unidad nacional para emanciparnos del neocolonialismo. (FILMAFFINITY)
