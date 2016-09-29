Guerra: “Era imposible un gol con la nuca; Ramón se quedó helado” Compartir en Whatsapp

El exdelantero xeneize desmitificó su famoso “nucazo” ante River, del que se cumplen 20 años. Y recordó: “Ramón Díaz quedó helado. No entendía nada”.

