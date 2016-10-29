La escapada de Pico Mónaco y Pampita en Miami Compartir en Whatsapp

La pareja viajó a Estados Unidos para descansar de la prensa argentina y descansar en las playas de la Florida.

pico-monaco-pampitaPampita y Pico Mónaco decidieron hacer un viaja romántico lejos de Argentina para poder descansar de la prensa local y de las guardias periodísticas.

“Ya vieron las fotos, ya está. ¿Qué más? Déjennos ser normales y vivir como nos merecemos”, pedía la modelo tras la confirmación del romance.

Pampita se tomó unos días de vacaciones que tiene por contrato de Showmatch y viajó a Miami junto con el tenista. A pesar de que no subieron fotos juntos en las redes sociales, ambos lo hicieron por separado pero en la misma playa.

