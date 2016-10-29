La pareja viajó a Estados Unidos para descansar de la prensa argentina y descansar en las playas de la Florida.
Pampita y Pico Mónaco decidieron hacer un viaja romántico lejos de Argentina para poder descansar de la prensa local y de las guardias periodísticas.
“Ya vieron las fotos, ya está. ¿Qué más? Déjennos ser normales y vivir como nos merecemos”, pedía la modelo tras la confirmación del romance.
Pampita se tomó unos días de vacaciones que tiene por contrato de Showmatch y viajó a Miami junto con el tenista. A pesar de que no subieron fotos juntos en las redes sociales, ambos lo hicieron por separado pero en la misma playa.
DEJA TU COMENTARIO
65 COMENTARIOS
Im thankful for the article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be what precisely I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs? I wouldn’t mind publishing an article or elaborating on some of the subjects you write in relation to here. Cool web log!
I really enjoy the post. Fantastic.
Great blog. Cool.
Appreciate you sharing, great blog.Really thank you! Awesome.
Awesome blog article.Really looking forward to read more.
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Much thanks again. Great.
Major thanks for the blog. Awesome.
Thank you ever so for you post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Hello, i feel that i noticed you visited my web site thus i got here to return the prefer?.I am trying to to find issues to enhance my website!I guess its
good enough to use a few of your ideas!!
Its not my first time to go to see this site, i am visiting
this site dailly and take nice information from here daily.
magnificent publish, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite specialists of this sector don’t realize
this. You must continue your writing. I’m sure, you have a great readers’ base already!
I am curious to find out what blog platform you’re working with?
I’m experiencing some small security problems with my latest site and
I’d like to find something more risk-free. Do you have any recommendations?
What’s up to all, how is the whole thing, I think every one is getting more from this website, and
your views are good for new users.
Great blog you’ve got here.. It’s hard to find good quality writing like yours nowadays.
I truly appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My website has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either
written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web
without my agreement. Do you know any solutions to
help prevent content from being stolen? I’d
definitely appreciate it.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield
this hike.
Great post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and I’m inspired!
Very useful info particularly the last part 🙂 I take care of such information a lot.
I used to be looking for this particular information for a long time.
Thank you and good luck.
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This piece
of writing posted at this website is truly nice.
Very good article. I will be going through some of these issues as
well..
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the layout of your blog?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with
it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?
I am sure this article has touched all the internet viewers, its really really nice
piece of writing on building up new website.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert
that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access
consistently quickly.
I blog often and I truly appreciate your information. Your article has truly peaked my
interest. I will take a note of your blog and keep checking
for new information about once per week.
I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips
on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for
a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks
Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice
practices and we are looking to exchange techniques
with other folks, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Its not my first time to pay a quick visit this website, i am browsing this site dailly and obtain nice facts from
here everyday.
I really like it when folks come together and share thoughts.
Great blog, continue the good work!
Wonderful goods from you, man. I have take into account your stuff
previous to and you’re simply too wonderful. I really like what you have bought right here, certainly
like what you’re saying and the way in which
through which you are saying it. You are making it
entertaining and you still care for to stay it smart. I can’t wait to read far more from
you. This is really a wonderful web site.
Heya are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set
up my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or
copyright violation? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either
created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement.
Do you know any ways to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d really appreciate it.
Hello there, I do believe your web site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I take a look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues.
I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Besides that, wonderful website!
I am not sure where you’re getting your information, however great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more
or working out more. Thank you for magnificent information I
used to be looking for this info for my mission.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which
makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a
designer to create your theme? Excellent work!
I do not know if it’s just me or if everybody else encountering
problems with your site. It seems like some of the text
within your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if
this is happening to them as well? This may be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Appreciate it
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the pictures
on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or
if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam
comments? If so how do you reduce it, any
plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s
driving me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam feedback?
If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.
With havin so much content do you ever run into any
issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it appears
a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d certainly
appreciate it.
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you can be
a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and
will often come back very soon. I want to encourage
that you continue your great posts, have a nice morning!
Hi there, yes this post is genuinely pleasant and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also go to see this weblog on regular basis to obtain updated from most recent news update.
What’s up everybody, here every person is sharing such experience, therefore
it’s nice to read this web site, and I used to pay a quick visit this webpage everyday.
Great web site you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find excellent writing like yours these days.
I really appreciate people like you! Take care!!
Superb post however I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic?
I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little
bit further. Cheers!
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but
good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for excellent info I was looking for this info for my mission.
I really like reading through an article that will make
people think. Also, thanks for permitting me to comment!
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.
I will make sure to bookmark your blog and may come back down the road.
I want to encourage one to continue your great job, have a nice afternoon!
I read this post completely regarding the comparison of most up-to-date and previous technologies, it’s remarkable article.
I was excited to uncover this great site. I need to to thank you for
ones time for this particularly fantastic read!!
I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and I have you book-marked to see new stuff
in your web site.
If you would like to improve your experience only keep visiting
this web site and be updated with the hottest information posted here.
each time i used to read smaller posts that as well clear their motive,
and that is also happening with this post which I am
reading here.
I visit daily some sites and blogs to read articles, except this blog gives quality
based articles.
Hi to all, as I am truly keen of reading this website’s post to
be updated regularly. It includes nice stuff.
Hello there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering
which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress
because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another
platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
I really like what you guys are usually up too.
Such clever work and coverage! Keep up the good works guys I’ve included you guys to my personal blogroll.
Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some
interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read more things about it!
It’s hard to find well-informed people about this
topic, but you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
Hey! I know this is kind of off-topic but I needed to ask.
Does operating a well-established website like yours require a large
amount of work? I am brand new to writing a blog but I
do write in my diary on a daily basis. I’d like to start
a blog so I can share my personal experience and thoughts online.
Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for brand new
aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!
Magnificent items from you, man. I’ve bear in mind your stuff
prior to and you’re simply extremely magnificent.
I really like what you’ve received here, really like what you
are stating and the way in which in which you say it.
You are making it enjoyable and you continue to care for
to stay it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you.
That is really a terrific web site.
Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect
against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked
hard on. Any suggestions?
Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit
and sources back to your blog? My blog site is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would definitely
benefit from some of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this okay with you. Thanks!
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that
I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a coworker who
has been doing a little homework on this. And he in fact ordered me dinner simply because I discovered
it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this….
Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending time to discuss this matter here on your
internet site.