La modelo ocupa la tapa de la próxima edición de la revista Cosmopolitan, en lo que es su primera entrevista gráfica desde su ruptura con Tinelli.

guillermina valdes15Luego de su separación de Marcelo Tinelli, Guillermina Valdes se mostró más sexy que nunca y un tanto reacia con la prensa sobre este episodio. Si bien, aclaró que no iba a estar llorando ante las cámaras, la modelo sigue más firme que nunca con su proyecto empresarial y su debut en el teatro.

En este contexto, Guillermina ocupa la tapa de la próxima edición de la revista Cosmopolitan. En la misma, se muestra muy sexy y deja una línea sobre su separación: “Marcelo fue un gran compañero”. También asegura: “Aprendí a ser audaz”.

Guillermina, en tanto, apuesta al teatro en Sexo con Extraños porque asegura que “actuar es la pasión que finalmente se permite, que es su juego necesario”. “En mi vida todo es ‘saltas y te la bancas o te quedas y te callas”.

guillermina valdes-cosmo

