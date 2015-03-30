La marcha por los caídos, partirá desde la Plaza Francia a las 20:00 del día miércoles.
Este jueves, fecha en que se conmemora el Día del Veterano y de los Caídos en la Guerra de Malvinas, se llevarán a cabo una serie de actos que comenzarán en la noche del miércoles con la “Vigilia de Malvinas”. “Como otros años, llevaremos a cabo la vigilia que arranca con la marcha que este año partirá desde la Plaza Francia a las 20:00 hs y de allí recorreremos avenida Irigoyen hasta el monumento enclavado en la Rotonda del Cristo donde se oficiará una misa y se realizarán espectáculos artísticos junto a un gran fogón”, señaló Jorge Martínez, presidente de CEVEMA San Rafael.
Durante toda la noche, ex veteranos de guerra, familiares y comunidad, aguardarán la llegada del 2 de Abril, en que en todo el país, se izara la Bandera Argentina a los más alto del mástil, recordando y honrando a los soldados argentinos que defendieron las islas usurpada por el imperio británico.
