La Administración Federal de Ingresos Públicos (AFIP) resolvió incrementar un 29,7% los aportes para el sistema de Seguro de Salud y para las Obras Sociales que realizan los monotributistas, lo que impactará a partir del vencimiento de junio.
Según se indicó en la Resolución General 3845, publicada este martes en el Boletín Oficial, la cotización previsional que los trabajadores aportan mensualmente a sus obras sociales o al Sistema Nacional del Seguro de la Salud pasará de $ 323 a $ 419.
La norma indica que el incremento se dispuso “a fin de mantener el debido financiamiento del Sistema Nacional del Seguro de Salud y del Régimen Nacional de Obras Sociales, así como garantizar el goce de las prestaciones al creciente número de sujetos que acceden a ellas”.
Como el incremento se dispuso sobre un componente fijo para todas categorías del monotributo, el porcentaje de incremento es variable, siendo más notorio en las escalas que menos pagan.
Así, para la categoría más baja, la B con una facturación anual de hasta $ 48 mil pesos la cuota totalsufrirá un incremento del 18,5% y será de $ 615.
En cambio, la categoría más alta, la L, que es para quienes tienen una facturación de hasta $ 600 mil anuales, el aumento será bastante menor ya que pagarán un total de $ 3.276, lo que implica una suba de 3%.
93 COMENTARIOS
