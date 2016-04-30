Proyecto propone incluir la enseñanza de Lengua de Señas en el nivel primario Compartir en Whatsapp

La iniciativa implicaría un salto sin precedentes en la inclusión de los niños que padecen sordera o disminución auditiva.

El proyecto propone incluir la enseñanza de LSA en cuarto grado.
Iniciativa del Senador sanrafaelino Samuel Barcudi, la Legislatura analiza un proyecto mediante el cual se propone incluir en el diseño curricular de la Dirección General de Escuelas de Nivel Primario, el contenido aptitudinal sobre Lenguaje de Señas Argentina, y “garantizar en todos los establecimientos educativos de nivel primario, Públicos y Privado el aprendizaje de lenguaje de Seña Argentinas (LSA)”.

El expediente legislativo Nº 67.539 propone además que sea obligatoria la introducción de la Lengua de Señas Argentina en la currícula de formación docente de Nivel Primario.

El lenguaje es un elemento muy ligado al desarrollo simbólico y cognitivo, es una herramienta clave que nos permite representar mentalmente la información, planificar y controlar nuestra conducta. Sin embargo ese retraso madurativo irá superándose a medida que el niño vaya adquiriendo e interiorizando un código lingüístico que le permita acceder a la comunicación e interacción social.

“La importancia del aprendizaje de la lengua de signos por parte de los niños con deficiencia auditiva desde los primeros años, ya que además de ser la lengua natural de la comunidad sorda y estar considerada como un auténtico lenguaje, el acceso al lenguaje oral no es posible hasta los 6 o 7 años aproximadamente”, expresa Barcudi en el proyecto.

Samuel Barcudi, Senador por el Cuarto Distrito
La inteligencia en personas sordas es igual que en personas oyentes, puesto que la única diferencia que se puede encontrar en este aspecto se debe al conjunto de experiencias vividas que normalmente reciben menor estimulación y poco efectiva.

Científicamente está comprobado que la discapacidad auditiva crea un aislamiento no sólo en la persona, sino en su familia quien también padece diversos sentimientos frente a una sociedad que los margina, que les ignora, que son indiferentes cuando niegan que dicha discapacidad no existe. Frente a esto podemos observar que esta persona aparece como el emergente de una problemática familiar-social en la cual está inmerso.

“El proyecto tiene como finalidad implementar a partir de cuarto grado de nivel inicial, el aprendizaje de Lenguaje de Señas Argentina, a fin de que un futuro estén totalmente integradas a la comunidad las personas con esta discapacidad”, enfatizó el legislador sanrafaelino.

El proyecto además contempla que los recursos que demanden al cumplimiento de la norma serán provistos por fondos del Instituto Provincial de Juegos y Casinos y la ley de Presupuesto Provincial.

