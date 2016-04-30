La iniciativa implicaría un salto sin precedentes en la inclusión de los niños que padecen sordera o disminución auditiva.
Iniciativa del Senador sanrafaelino Samuel Barcudi, la Legislatura analiza un proyecto mediante el cual se propone incluir en el diseño curricular de la Dirección General de Escuelas de Nivel Primario, el contenido aptitudinal sobre Lenguaje de Señas Argentina, y “garantizar en todos los establecimientos educativos de nivel primario, Públicos y Privado el aprendizaje de lenguaje de Seña Argentinas (LSA)”.
El expediente legislativo Nº 67.539 propone además que sea obligatoria la introducción de la Lengua de Señas Argentina en la currícula de formación docente de Nivel Primario.
El lenguaje es un elemento muy ligado al desarrollo simbólico y cognitivo, es una herramienta clave que nos permite representar mentalmente la información, planificar y controlar nuestra conducta. Sin embargo ese retraso madurativo irá superándose a medida que el niño vaya adquiriendo e interiorizando un código lingüístico que le permita acceder a la comunicación e interacción social.
“La importancia del aprendizaje de la lengua de signos por parte de los niños con deficiencia auditiva desde los primeros años, ya que además de ser la lengua natural de la comunidad sorda y estar considerada como un auténtico lenguaje, el acceso al lenguaje oral no es posible hasta los 6 o 7 años aproximadamente”, expresa Barcudi en el proyecto.
La inteligencia en personas sordas es igual que en personas oyentes, puesto que la única diferencia que se puede encontrar en este aspecto se debe al conjunto de experiencias vividas que normalmente reciben menor estimulación y poco efectiva.
Científicamente está comprobado que la discapacidad auditiva crea un aislamiento no sólo en la persona, sino en su familia quien también padece diversos sentimientos frente a una sociedad que los margina, que les ignora, que son indiferentes cuando niegan que dicha discapacidad no existe. Frente a esto podemos observar que esta persona aparece como el emergente de una problemática familiar-social en la cual está inmerso.
“El proyecto tiene como finalidad implementar a partir de cuarto grado de nivel inicial, el aprendizaje de Lenguaje de Señas Argentina, a fin de que un futuro estén totalmente integradas a la comunidad las personas con esta discapacidad”, enfatizó el legislador sanrafaelino.
El proyecto además contempla que los recursos que demanden al cumplimiento de la norma serán provistos por fondos del Instituto Provincial de Juegos y Casinos y la ley de Presupuesto Provincial.
50 Comments
I just want to say I am very new to blogging and site-building and absolutely loved you’re blog. More than likely I’m want to bookmark your site . You definitely have beneficial posts. Appreciate it for sharing with us your web-site.
The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My
apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Now I am ready to do my breakfast, once having my breakfast coming yet again to read
further news.
I go to see day-to-day a few sites and sites to read content, however
this web site provides feature based writing.
That is a good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Short but very accurate information… Many thanks
for sharing this one. A must read article!
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never
found any interesting article like yours. It is
pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made
good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful
than ever before.
This design is incredible! You most certainly know how to keep a
reader amused. Between your wit and your videos,
I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Good info. Lucky me I discovered your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve bookmarked it for later!
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your site?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a
little bit, but other than that, this is excellent blog.
An excellent read. I will definitely be back.
Thankfulness to my father who stated to me about
this website, this webpage is truly awesome.
Hi, I do think this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may come back once again since I book-marked it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to
help other people.
I don’t know if it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing issues with your blog.
It seems like some of the written text on your
content are running off the screen. Can someone
else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening
to them as well? This might be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Many thanks
Wow! Finally I got a webpage from where I be able to in fact obtain useful
data concerning my study and knowledge.
Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am
a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have created some nice practices and
we are looking to trade methods with other folks, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up!
I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back down the road.
Many thanks
Hello there, just became alert to your blog
through Google, and found that it’s really informative.
I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate
if you continue this in future. Many people will be
benefited from your writing. Cheers!
It is in point of fact a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful info with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks for finally writing about >Proyecto propone incluir la enseñanza de Lengua de Señas en el nivel primario
– MinutoYA <Liked it!
Hello everybody, here every person is sharing these kinds
of experience, therefore it’s fastidious to read this website, and
I used to pay a visit this blog everyday.
Thank you for every other wonderful post. Where
else may anyone get that kind of info in such an ideal means of writing?
I have a presentation next week, and I am at the search for such information.
Excellent post. Keep writing such kind of info on your page.
Im really impressed by it.
Hey there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg it and
in my view suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
If you wish for to grow your know-how just keep visiting this website and be updated with the most up-to-date news posted here.
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve visited this site before but after looking at many of the articles I realized it’s
new to me. Nonetheless, I’m certainly delighted I found it
and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back regularly!
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal.
I must say you’ve done a excellent job with this. In addition, the blog loads very fast for me on Internet explorer.
Exceptional Blog!
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something that I think I
would never understand. It seems too complex and
very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
I like the valuable information you provide for your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and take a look at once more right here frequently.
I’m slightly sure I will be told lots of new stuff proper right here!
Good luck for the following!
Hello would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
Can you recommend a good hosting provider at a reasonable
price? Cheers, I appreciate it!
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of
precious knowledge regarding unexpected emotions.
I have read several excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how much attempt you place to make this sort of fantastic
informative web site.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the long run and
it is time to be happy. I’ve read this submit and
if I may I desire to recommend you some interesting things or tips.
Perhaps you can write next articles regarding this article.
I want to read even more things approximately it!
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your web site.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
A few of my blog readers have complained about my site
not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox.
Do you have any advice to help fix this problem?
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet viewers,
its really really nice paragraph on building up new blog.
There’s definately a great deal to learn about
this subject. I like all the points you have made.
There is certainly a great deal to learn about this issue.
I love all the points you made.
When I originally commented I clicked the
“Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Appreciate it!
I’ll immediately seize your rss feed as I can’t find your email subscription link or newsletter
service. Do you’ve any? Please let me know in order
that I may subscribe. Thanks.
I am genuinely pleased to read this blog posts which carries tons of useful data, thanks for providing these data.
Howdy! I simply wish to offer you a huge thumbs up for the excellent info you have got here
on this post. I will be returning to your site for more soon.
Hi to all, for the reason that I am really keen of reading this weblog’s post to be updated daily.
It includes nice material.
I pay a quick visit day-to-day a few web sites and information sites to read articles,
except this website gives feature based content.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could
add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some
time and was hoping maybe you would have
some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get actually
enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds
and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Link exchange is nothing else however it is just placing
the other person’s web site link on your page at suitable place and
other person will also do similar in favor of you.
constantly i used to read smaller content which as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this piece of
writing which I am reading here.
I have been surfing online more than 2 hours today,
yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the net
will be much more useful than ever before.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this website on a regular basis,
this website is actually fastidious and the people are really sharing good thoughts.
No matter if some one searches for his vital thing, thus he/she desires to be available
that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained
over here.
Hey there this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if
you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have
no coding expertise so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!