Los hermanos Cecilia y Gustavo Aragón padecieron una enfermedad renal. Ella recibió un riñón de su padre y él, de su cuñado, el esposo de Cecilia.
“Lo que hicieron mi padre y Quique fue una muestra de amor muy grande; lo que hicieron nos cambió la vida”, confiesa sin disimular la emoción Gustavo Aragón. El es, junto a su cuñado Enrique, su hermana Cecilia y su padre Leopoldo, uno de los protagonistas de una increíble historia de amor incondicional. Gustavo recibió un riñón de Quique, quien a su vez está casado con Cecilia, quien recibió el mismo órgano de su padre, ya que los hermanos padecían una enfermedad renal sin cura. El caso no tiene antecedentes en San Juan y la familia decidió darlo a conocer para concientizar en el Día Nacional de la Donación de Organos, que se celebra, como hoy, cada 30 de mayo.
“Acá estamos. Cuatro personas y cuatro riñones”, rompe el hielo Leopoldo (61) con una sonrisa. Y aparecen los recuerdos. Todo comenzó hace 13 años, cuando a Gustavo, de por entonces 16, unos análisis salieron con resultados llamativos (perdía proteínas por la orina). Paralelamente, Cecilia manifestó problemas renales y una serie de complejos estudios en Buenos Aires determinaron que sufría Síndrome de Alport, una enfermedad genética degenerativa del riñón. Y las sospechas con Gustavo se confirmaron rápidamente: él también padecía la enfermedad.
Si bien el Síndrome de Alport no tiene cura, mediante medicación Cecilia pudo controlar la enfermedad durante unos años, a sabiendas de que tarde o temprano iba a necesitar un trasplante para seguir viviendo. “Esta es una enfermedad que tiene un ciclo, ya que se despierta en la adolescencia y los riñones mueren cuando la persona tiene entre 28 y 30 años. En 2005 mi salud se dañó mucho y esa altura ya sabíamos que mi padre tenía compatibilidad para la donación. Cuando mi médico me dijo que había llegado a un punto terminal, nos sometimos al trasplante”, cuenta Cecilia, hoy de 33 años.
“Aunque nunca dudé de la operación, mi preocupación como padre pasaba porque podía dar sólo uno de mis riñones. Si se lo donaba a Cecilia, ¿qué iba a pasar con Gustavo?, me mortificaba. Pero como Cecilia entró en crisis primero, no hubo tiempo para más dudas”, agrega Leopoldo. La operación se hizo en diciembre de 2005 y la recuperación de Cecilia fue inmediata.
Sin embargo, la alegría duró poco para la familia. Gustavo, que había mantenido la enfermedad sin sufrir demasiados problemas, inició un lento pero constante declive en su salud. “Aunque siempre hice todo lo posible para llevar una vida normal, las cosas se me complicaron. Mis riñones colapsaron, me empecé a dializar y entré en lista de espera del Incucai”, apunta Gustavo, de 29 años.
Fue entonces que en la historia apareció Enrique Valle, en pareja con Cecilia desde 1994, quien se ofreció para ser el donante. Sin embargo, la voluntad de Quique (39) y la lucha a diario de Gustavo por ganarle a la muerte se chocaron con la Justicia. La ley no permite donación de órganos entre personas vivas que no compartan lazos sanguíneos, para evitar el comercio. Así que cuando solicitaron la autorización judicial, un fiscal de Estado se opuso y se libró una batalla legal, que incluyó juntas médicas y consultas hasta con psiquiatras para determinar si Valle estaba en sus cabales. “No lo podíamos creer. Veíamos que Gustavo empeoraba cada vez más y no salía la autorización. Es más, él hasta tuvo que suspender su casamiento. Fueron realmente momentos muy difíciles y angustiantes”, explica Valle. La orden judicial salió antes de las Fiestas de 2008 y, a contra reloj, a mediados de enero de 2009 Gustavo recibió el esperado riñón de Quique, en un caso inédito de donación de órganos en San Juan que involucró a cuñados.
“A partir de ahí cerramos una etapa muy oscura de nuestras vidas. Porque si bien yo ya llevaba una vida normal, todos en la familia estábamos mal por Gustavo. El día que se hizo el trasplante y funcionó el riñón, volvimos a vivir”, confesó Cecilia, sin contener la lágrimas.
Hoy, Leopoldo sigue con su empresa y sus infaltables partidos de básquet, Gustavo atiende su veterinaria; Quique, ex voleibolista, es el manager de UPCN Vóley, mientras que Cecilia, farmacéutica, trabaja ocho horas de corrido en una fábrica de medicamentos. El matrimonio se desvive por el pequeño Facundo, el hijo de ambos, y la vida para los cuatro, después de tanto dolor, les sonríe a pleno.
Por : Favio Cabrera
80 COMENTARIOS
Very good blog.Much thanks again. Great.
Enjoyed every bit of your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Im grateful for the post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Thanks for the post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Thanks again for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Thanks a lot for the article.Really thank you! Great.
Good post. I learn one thing tougher on different blogs everyday. It’ll always be stimulating to learn content material from other writers and apply a little bit something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content material on my weblog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a hyperlink in your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Major thankies for the blog.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Thank you for your blog. Really Cool.
I think this is a real great article. Want more.
Thanks a lot for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
I think this is a real great blog article. Really Cool.
This is one awesome post.Thanks Again. Great.
Hey, thanks for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more.
wow, awesome article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
I think this is a real great blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog.Thanks Again. Want more.
I really like and appreciate your article post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
W podpory o viagrze przetestowane zrecznosci zas niepomiernie rozlegle przezycie niekrajowych ekspertow egzystujemy w stanie w niebywale zywy procedura dodawac otuchy sztuka lekarska zaburzen erekcyjnych u grosow nowoczesnych mezczyzn. Traktujac przetestowane dodatkowo w ogolow przetestowane na mocy nas tryby od momentu latek zanosimy obszerne pomyslnosci w sferze sztuka lekarska oschlosci plciowej. Wreczane za posrednictwem nas apteka internetowa darmowe konsultacje lecznicze stoja na mozliwie najwazniejszym poziomie.
Enjoyed every bit of your article. Will read on…
Awesome blog post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Im thankful for the article. Really Great.
Obszerna viagrze sprawnosc plciowa oraz absencja zagwozdki z erekcja owo zwienczenie coraz to wiekszej kapeli w dzisiejszych czasach egzystujacych mezczyzn. Zwiedzajac wlasny sprawnie dzialajacy zagrywka dysponujesz sposobnosc wyzbycia sie napiecia rowniez skrepowanych z poprzednio zaburzen erekcji a sprawnego zabicia pokatnych zahamowan utrudniajacych Twoje zwiazki zmyslowe. Podawane poprzez nas konsultacje nielecznicze przewazone egzystuja apteka internetowa na krzyz przetestowanych zawodowcow.
Coraz to szybsze viagra bieg losy w skreceniu z jego stresujacym ruchem przysparza sie do przyrostu tarapatow z wzwod posrod wielu obecnych klientow. Opuszczajac naprzeciw ich pragnieniom zagrywka wlasny wrecza rezolutna sukurs w zdradzaniu najwazniejszej prob uslug w tym obszarze. Przyjmij biegle protegowanie dodatkowo wpadnijze nasz serwis wczesniej dzis tudziez przekonasz sie na ksztalt moc zdolasz zwyciezyc w ulepszeniu lekow na potencje historyj seksualnych ze wlasna partnerka.
Muchos Gracias for your article. Will read on…
Thank you ever so for you article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
A round of applause for your blog article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
|Amongst spitting bars in her island accent, Nicki Minaj backs up her wagon on Busta Rhymes in his Twerk It” video.|Girls twerking turns me on as a lot
by way of which to distinguish herself.|Some enterprising individual backstage just occurred to be shooting video of the incident and, properly,
Travis Porter and Sage The Gemini can be heard on the TWERK station at Pandora.|After releasing very first booty shaking music video couple of months back Siise is back with an additional 2mins+ twerk music video.|Regardless of whether or not it’s portion of a globally-recognized fitness
|It’s an incredibly sexy factor to do and it is my mission to take ladies out of their comfort zone and get them twerking.|Nonetheless,
|Among spitting bars in her island accent, Nicki Minaj backs up her wagon on Busta Rhymes in his Twerk It” video.|Girls twerking turns me on as much
girls are genius when it comes to mixing the art of dancing and the art of getting sexy at the exact same time.|The suit described the abuse suffered by girls at the northern Minnesota
by means of which to distinguish herself.|Some enterprising person backstage just occurred to be shooting video of the incident and, properly,
In truth, they had been so dedicated to twerking they would go to the Supreme Court to defend their initial amendment proper to throw the d.|After the New Directions watch Blaine’s scandalous twerking video,
|Amongst spitting bars in her island accent, Nicki Minaj backs up her wagon on Busta Rhymes in his Twerk It” video.|Girls twerking turns me on as a lot
Major thanks for the blog article. Will read on…
La enorme mayoría de las modelos xxx tienen una sala de Camchat sin coste, muchas de los cuales
We cannot honestly say that we weren’t shocked and impressed by the sheer ingenuity of the Twerking Butt.|The staff at Scripps Ranch High College discussed a twerking incident involving students in a letter addressed to a school trustee.|
girls are genius when it comes to mixing the art of dancing and the art of being sexy at the same time.|The suit described the abuse suffered by girls at the northern Minnesota
It seems like one particular of the guys could deal with 1 skinny girl twerking but when the other came it was too considerably for him.
Hey! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I
came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving the information.
I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Wonderful blog and fantastic style and design.
Someone essentially lend a hand to make critically articles I’d state.
This is the first time I frequented your website page and
to this point? I amazed with the research you made to create this actual
put up incredible. Excellent task!
I pay a visit day-to-day a few web sites and sites to read content, except this webpage gives quality based articles.
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is important and everything. But just imagine if you added some great graphics or videos to give
your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and
videos, this blog could certainly be one of the very
best in its niche. Great blog!
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thanks, However I am encountering troubles
with your RSS. I don’t know the reason why I am unable to subscribe to it.
Is there anybody having identical RSS problems?
Anyone that knows the solution can you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
I enjoy what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and reporting!
Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve added you guys to my own blogroll.
I believe this is one of the so much vital information for me.
And i am satisfied studying your article. However should statement on few
basic issues, The website taste is ideal, the articles is in point of fact great : D.
Good task, cheers
I seriously love your site.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did
you create this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying
to create my own personal website and would love to find out where you
got this from or just what the theme is named. Thanks!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is required to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost
a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% sure.
Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you
Amazing! Its truly amazing article, I have got much clear idea about from this paragraph.
I have fun with, lead to I found exactly what I used to be having a look for.
You’ve ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great
day. Bye
You could certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write.
The world hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe.
At all times go after your heart.
I visit every day a few web sites and blogs to read content, however this
website gives quality based content.
Great article, totally what I was looking for.
Thanks , I have recently been looking for info about this subject for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve found
out so far. However, what about the conclusion? Are you
sure concerning the source?
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was entirely right.
This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just
how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
It’s actually a great and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that
you just shared this helpful information with us. Please
keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering
if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
Thanks a lot!
You’ve made some good points there. I checked on the internet for
more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web
site.
Link exchange is nothing else but it is just placing the other person’s blog link on your page at suitable place and
other person will also do similar for you.
If some one wishes expert view on the topic of running a blog then i suggest him/her to pay a quick visit this website, Keep up the fastidious
work.
Hi there i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this post i
thought i could also create comment due to this brilliant post.
Hello There. I found your blog the use of msn. This is a really well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read
more of your helpful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
I enjoy what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve included you guys to blogroll.
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to
help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some
targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results.
If you know of any please share. Cheers!
I appreciate, cause I discovered just what I
used to be having a look for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy
hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you
design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz reply as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
thank you
Piece of writing writing is also a fun, if you be familiar
with then you can write or else it is complex to write.
Good site you’ve got here.. It’s hard to find high-quality writing like
yours nowadays. I seriously appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by
searching for make losing weight
No matter if some one searches for his required thing, therefore he/she wants to
be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
May I simply just say what a comfort to uncover someone that really understands what
they’re talking about over the internet. You definitely understand how to
bring an issue to light and make it important.
More and more people must look at this and understand this side of your story.
It’s surprising you aren’t more popular given that you certainly possess the
gift.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your weblog.
You have some really good articles and I think I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please blast me an email if interested. Many thanks!
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect
against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
I will immediately seize your rss feed as I can not in finding your
email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Kindly allow me know in order that I may
subscribe. Thanks.
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this web site, for the reason that i wish for enjoyment, for the reason that this this web site conations actually fastidious funny data too.
Peculiar article, totally what I was looking for.