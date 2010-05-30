Los hermanos Cecilia y Gustavo Aragón padecieron una enfermedad renal. Ella recibió un riñón de su padre y él, de su cuñado, el esposo de Cecilia.

“Lo que hicieron mi padre y Quique fue una muestra de amor muy grande; lo que hicieron nos cambió la vida”, confiesa sin disimular la emoción Gustavo Aragón. El es, junto a su cuñado Enrique, su hermana Cecilia y su padre Leopoldo, uno de los protagonistas de una increíble historia de amor incondicional. Gustavo recibió un riñón de Quique, quien a su vez está casado con Cecilia, quien recibió el mismo órgano de su padre, ya que los hermanos padecían una enfermedad renal sin cura. El caso no tiene antecedentes en San Juan y la familia decidió darlo a conocer para concientizar en el Día Nacional de la Donación de Organos, que se celebra, como hoy, cada 30 de mayo.

“Acá estamos. Cuatro personas y cuatro riñones”, rompe el hielo Leopoldo (61) con una sonrisa. Y aparecen los recuerdos. Todo comenzó hace 13 años, cuando a Gustavo, de por entonces 16, unos análisis salieron con resultados llamativos (perdía proteínas por la orina). Paralelamente, Cecilia manifestó problemas renales y una serie de complejos estudios en Buenos Aires determinaron que sufría Síndrome de Alport, una enfermedad genética degenerativa del riñón. Y las sospechas con Gustavo se confirmaron rápidamente: él también padecía la enfermedad.

Si bien el Síndrome de Alport no tiene cura, mediante medicación Cecilia pudo controlar la enfermedad durante unos años, a sabiendas de que tarde o temprano iba a necesitar un trasplante para seguir viviendo. “Esta es una enfermedad que tiene un ciclo, ya que se despierta en la adolescencia y los riñones mueren cuando la persona tiene entre 28 y 30 años. En 2005 mi salud se dañó mucho y esa altura ya sabíamos que mi padre tenía compatibilidad para la donación. Cuando mi médico me dijo que había llegado a un punto terminal, nos sometimos al trasplante”, cuenta Cecilia, hoy de 33 años.

“Aunque nunca dudé de la operación, mi preocupación como padre pasaba porque podía dar sólo uno de mis riñones. Si se lo donaba a Cecilia, ¿qué iba a pasar con Gustavo?, me mortificaba. Pero como Cecilia entró en crisis primero, no hubo tiempo para más dudas”, agrega Leopoldo. La operación se hizo en diciembre de 2005 y la recuperación de Cecilia fue inmediata.

Sin embargo, la alegría duró poco para la familia. Gustavo, que había mantenido la enfermedad sin sufrir demasiados problemas, inició un lento pero constante declive en su salud. “Aunque siempre hice todo lo posible para llevar una vida normal, las cosas se me complicaron. Mis riñones colapsaron, me empecé a dializar y entré en lista de espera del Incucai”, apunta Gustavo, de 29 años.

Fue entonces que en la historia apareció Enrique Valle, en pareja con Cecilia desde 1994, quien se ofreció para ser el donante. Sin embargo, la voluntad de Quique (39) y la lucha a diario de Gustavo por ganarle a la muerte se chocaron con la Justicia. La ley no permite donación de órganos entre personas vivas que no compartan lazos sanguíneos, para evitar el comercio. Así que cuando solicitaron la autorización judicial, un fiscal de Estado se opuso y se libró una batalla legal, que incluyó juntas médicas y consultas hasta con psiquiatras para determinar si Valle estaba en sus cabales. “No lo podíamos creer. Veíamos que Gustavo empeoraba cada vez más y no salía la autorización. Es más, él hasta tuvo que suspender su casamiento. Fueron realmente momentos muy difíciles y angustiantes”, explica Valle. La orden judicial salió antes de las Fiestas de 2008 y, a contra reloj, a mediados de enero de 2009 Gustavo recibió el esperado riñón de Quique, en un caso inédito de donación de órganos en San Juan que involucró a cuñados.

“A partir de ahí cerramos una etapa muy oscura de nuestras vidas. Porque si bien yo ya llevaba una vida normal, todos en la familia estábamos mal por Gustavo. El día que se hizo el trasplante y funcionó el riñón, volvimos a vivir”, confesó Cecilia, sin contener la lágrimas.

Hoy, Leopoldo sigue con su empresa y sus infaltables partidos de básquet, Gustavo atiende su veterinaria; Quique, ex voleibolista, es el manager de UPCN Vóley, mientras que Cecilia, farmacéutica, trabaja ocho horas de corrido en una fábrica de medicamentos. El matrimonio se desvive por el pequeño Facundo, el hijo de ambos, y la vida para los cuatro, después de tanto dolor, les sonríe a pleno.

Por : Favio Cabrera