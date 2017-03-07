En tanto, ratificó a Anabel Fernández Sagasti y Omar Félix para el Senado Nacional.
El Congreso Provincial del Partido Justicialista de Mendoza, avaló este sábado la conformación de las listas para legisladores nacionales, de cara a las elecciones PASO del próximo 9 de agosto. Así, ratificó que como Senadores Nacionales, irán la kirchnerista Anabel Fernández Sagasti y el sanrafaelino Omar Félix; mientras que como Diputados Nacionales, irán Rubén Miranda y Guillermo Carmona.
En tanto, el presidente del PJ, Francisco Pérez y actual gobernador, será el candidato de Mendoza al Parlamento del Mercosur(PARLASUR). En tanto, el ex ministro Félix González, será el candidato en segundo término.
