El PJ de Mendoza, avaló la candidatura de Pérez para el Parlasur

En tanto, ratificó a Anabel Fernández Sagasti y Omar Félix para el Senado Nacional.

La foto de la unidad del PJ en Mendoza.
El Congreso Provincial del Partido Justicialista de Mendoza, avaló este sábado la conformación de las listas para legisladores nacionales, de cara a las elecciones PASO del próximo 9 de agosto. Así, ratificó que como Senadores Nacionales, irán la kirchnerista Anabel Fernández Sagasti y el sanrafaelino Omar Félix; mientras que como Diputados Nacionales, irán Rubén Miranda y Guillermo Carmona.

En tanto, el presidente del PJ, Francisco Pérez y actual gobernador, será el candidato de Mendoza al Parlamento del Mercosur(PARLASUR). En tanto, el ex ministro Félix González, será el candidato en segundo término.

