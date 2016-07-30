La demanda de cemento cayó 19% durante el primer semestre Compartir en Whatsapp

Se utilizaron 58.698 toneladas menos de cemento que en igual período del 2015.

En lo que va del 2016 se utilizaron 58.698 toneladas menos de cemento.

La inflación y la falta de créditos accesibles, ha tenido un fuerte impacto en la construcción, donde a la pérdida de empleo en el sector, se suma la retracción en los insumos, como el cemento y según la Asociación de Fabricantes de Cemento Portland (AFCP), entre enero y junio de este año se utilizaron dentro de la provincia 240.112 toneladas de cemento, contra 298.810 del primer semestre de 2015; es decir 58.698 toneladas menos de cemento que en igual período del 2015.

Con estos números, la caída de la construcción en Mendoza, superó a la media nacional, donde los porcentajes en este período alcanzan el 14,2%; es decir casi 5% por debajo de la registrada en la provincia.

El mismo informe, señala que a nivel país, en los primeros seis meses de 2016 se utilizaron 5.877.120 contra 5.041.983 toneladas de cemento consumidas en los primeros seis meses del 2015.

