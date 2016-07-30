Se utilizaron 58.698 toneladas menos de cemento que en igual período del 2015.
La inflación y la falta de créditos accesibles, ha tenido un fuerte impacto en la construcción, donde a la pérdida de empleo en el sector, se suma la retracción en los insumos, como el cemento y según la Asociación de Fabricantes de Cemento Portland (AFCP), entre enero y junio de este año se utilizaron dentro de la provincia 240.112 toneladas de cemento, contra 298.810 del primer semestre de 2015; es decir 58.698 toneladas menos de cemento que en igual período del 2015.
Con estos números, la caída de la construcción en Mendoza, superó a la media nacional, donde los porcentajes en este período alcanzan el 14,2%; es decir casi 5% por debajo de la registrada en la provincia.
El mismo informe, señala que a nivel país, en los primeros seis meses de 2016 se utilizaron 5.877.120 contra 5.041.983 toneladas de cemento consumidas en los primeros seis meses del 2015.
