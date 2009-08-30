El finlandés se quedó con la décimo segunda competencia de la temporada en el autódromo de Spa-Francorchamps. En la accidentada largada quedaron afuera entre otros el actual campeón, el inglés Lewis Hamilton (McLaren Mercedes) y el puntero del torneo, su compatriota Jenson Button (Brawn GP).
El piloto finlandés Kimi Raikkonen con una Ferrari, logró hoy el primer triunfo de la temporada en el Gran Premio de Bélgica de Fórmula 1, que se disputó sobre 44 vueltas al autódromo de Spa-Francorchamps, de 7.004 metros, en la décima segunda prueba del Campeonato Mundial.
La competencia tuvo una accidentada largada en la que quedaron afuera entre otros el actual campeón, el inglés Lewis Hamilton (McLaren Mercedes) y el puntero del torneo, su compatriota Jenson Button (Brawn GP).
A poco de iniciada la competencia, tras toques, despistes y deterioros de las máquinas quedaron fuera de la misma, Hamilton, Button, el francés Romain Grosjean (Renault) y el español Jaime Alguersuari (Toro Rosso), por lo que debió ser neutralizada con el italiano Giancarlo Fisichella (Force India) en punta.
Detrás del ex-campeón, Kimi Raikkonen, el podio fue completado por el sorprendente italiano Giancarlo Fisichella (Force India) y el alemán Sebastián Vettel (Red Bull), respectivamente.
Los restantes puestos puntuables fueron ocupados por el polaco Robert Kubica (Sauber BMW), el alemán Nick Heidfeld (Sauber BMW), el finlandés Heikki Kovalainen (McLaren Mercedes Benz), el brasileño Rubens Barrichello (Brawn GP) y el alemán Nico Rosberg (Williams).
De acuerdo con estos resultados el Campeonato de Pilotos sigue liderado por Jenson Button con 72 puntos, seguido por su compañero de equipo Rubens Barrichello con 56 puntos, Sebastián Vettel con 53 puntos, Mark Webber con 51,50 puntos y Kimi Raikkonen con 34 puntos.
La Copa de Constructores, por su parte, continúa encabezada por Brawn GP con 128 puntos, Red Bull con 104,50 puntos, Ferrari con 56 puntos, McLaren con 44 puntos, Toyota con 38,50 puntos, Williams con 30,50 puntos, Sauber con 18 puntos, Renault con 16 puntos y ahora Force India con 8 puntos.
Para Raikkonen este triunfo fue el cuarto que logra en Spa-Francorchamps y el primer de esta temporada, tras el último logrado en la temporada anterior en el Gran Premio de España, por lo que volvieron a sonreír los seguidores de la escudería del “cavallino rampante”, que sigue padeciendo en otro orden de cosas, la obligada ausencia del brasileño Felipe Massa.
Lamentablemente su reemplazante, el italiano Luca Badoer no puede cumplir un buen desempeño y hoy volvió a clasificar en el último lugar, luego de un despiste y posterior golpe en la víspera durante la prueba clasificatoria.
Las opacas actuaciones han motivado numerosos comentarios en la zona de los boxes de Spa, llegándose a especular con su posible reemplazo por el veterano Fisichella que hoy demostró estar en plenitud tras dar gran batalla con Raikkonen, incluso en un final incierto.
Junto con las deserciones del comienzo posteriormente se produjeron las del italiano Jarno Trulli (Toyota) y el ex-campeón, el español Fernando Alonso (Renault) que debió soportar una vez más un deficiente trabajo en los boxes cuando debió cambiar la cubierta delantera que había sido deteriorada por un golpe.
Alonso que venía tercero en pista trás el demorado y poco eficaz trabajo en boxes, retornó a la pista en la décimo cuarta posición y posteriormente debió desertar por razones de seguridad.
Mientras el que debió esforzarse en las últimas vueltas para poder llegar al final y acumular 2 puntos para el campeonato, fue el brasileño Rubens Barrichello que fue acusando el deterioro del motor de la máquina del Brawn GP.
El brasileño siguiendo las instrucciones que le enviaron por radio mermó la velocidad y trató de llegar.
El ex piloto de Ferrari, tuvo una mala largada trás quedarse detenido, hecho que motivó posteriormente que ocupara puestos relegados luego de venir de ganar en el último Gran Premio de Europa.
Al término de la competencia de Bélgica, Raikkonen se mostró muy feliz y satisfecho por el triunfo.
“Desde la carrera de Barcelona comenzamos a escalar. Hubo varios cambios en el auto y hoy pudimos volver a la victoria”, señaló.
“Queríamos ganar por lo menos una carrera. Se dio hoy. Este es el esfuerzo de todo el equipo. Veremos que pasa en lo que resta del año”, completó.
Fiisichella, por su parte, declaró que estaba para ganar la carrera, pero de cualquier manera está contento con lo logrado.
“Después de la “pole position” nos teníamos mucha confianza en poder ganar esta competencia. No se pudo pero estuvimos cerca. Raikkonen en la punta no cometió error alguno. Para todo el equipo este es un gran resultado”.
Por último, Vettel, con gran satisfacción dijo: “Sumamos más puntos de los que luchan por el campeonato. Además pudimos romper con la mala suerte de las últimas carreras”.
Fuente:Telam
