Desde hace 22 años, la Sociedad Argentina de Escritores de SADE General Alvear y SADE San Rafael realizan el encuentro anual denominado Jarilla y Salitre.
El festejo se lleva a cabo en el Honorable Concejo Deliberante de General Alvear, donde los anfitriones SADE General Alvear, reciben con honores a sus pares los escritores de SADE San Rafael.
El pasado domingo 27 de agosto, se encontraban presentes en el acto: Isabel Domínguez Presidente de SADE General Alvear, con su Comisión Directiva, representando a Salitre y Lucía Landete Presidente de SADE San Rafael, con parte de su comisión directiva, representando a Jarilla. Ambas Presidente con su palabra saludaron al público presente.
También hizo uso de la palabra, la Directora de Cultura Liana Piedrafita, quien citó a Alejandro Jodorowsky “El Cuerpo se cae pero el espíritu se eleva” a medida que tenemos más años somos mejores personas, el ego se debilita. Dijo Piedrafita felicitando a los escritores.
Cronograma de actividades:
En el encuentro hubieron diversos números artísticos, entre ellos: Los niños que llevó el Profesor Leonel Araya, que cosecharon un gran aplauso del público presente.
Además se realizó la entrega de premios del Concurso Literario “Día del Escritor” y Distinciones a los artistas en sus diversas categorías.
También se le dio un reconocimiento a Lucía Landete por participar en el 22º encuentro.
“El broche de Oro” de la noche según lo expresó Isabel Domínguez presidente de SADE General Alvear. Fue la actuación de Bernardo Ríos Director de la Orquesta Municipal acompañado de Maximiliano Guiñazú y César Tobio, pertenecientes a la Orquesta de la Municipalidad de San Rafael. Diego Rodríguez Caligaris Director de Cultura de la Municipalidad San Rafael no pudo hacerse presente en el evento, pero envió a estos jóvenes que dejaron muy bien representada a la dirección de Cultura, sanrafaelina.
Todo finalizó con un ágape dónde Jarilla Y Salitre, disfrutaron del encuentro.
95 COMENTARIOS
Hello, its pleasant piece of writing on the topic of media print, we all be aware of media is a wonderful source of facts.|
I like what you guys are usually up too. This sort of clever work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my own blogroll.|
I could not resist commenting. Exceptionally well written!|
I got this site from my friend who told me concerning this web page and at the moment this time I am visiting this site and reading very informative articles at this time.|
You actually make it seem really easy together with your presentation however I in finding this matter to be really one thing which I believe I might never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and very vast for me. I am taking a look ahead on your next put up, I’ll attempt to get the hang of it!|
Terrific article! That is the kind of information that should be shared across the internet. Shame on the seek engines for not positioning this post upper! Come on over and discuss with my website . Thanks =)|
Admiring the commitment you put into your website and detailed information you present. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed information. Fantastic read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.|
You really make it appear so easy along with your presentation but I to find this topic to be really one thing that I feel I would never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am taking a look ahead for your next publish, I will try to get the hang of it!|
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!|
Hi! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the outstanding work!|
Hey! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!|
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?|
Incredible points. Great arguments. Keep up the good effort.|
Great blog you have here.. It’s difficult to find quality writing like yours nowadays. I honestly appreciate people like you! Take care!!|
I do accept as true with all of the concepts you have introduced for your post. They’re really convincing and can definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for beginners. May just you please lengthen them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.|
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this blog on regular basis to get updated from newest news.|
Hi there, all is going nicely here and ofcourse every one is sharing data, that’s truly fine, keep up writing.|
Everything is very open with a clear description of the challenges. It was truly informative. Your site is extremely helpful. Thank you for sharing!|
I got this web page from my pal who told me about this web site and now this time I am visiting this site and reading very informative articles at this time.|
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks|
After looking over a few of the blog posts on your web site, I honestly appreciate your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back in the near future. Take a look at my website as well and let me know how you feel.|
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.|
I pay a visit day-to-day a few sites and information sites to read content, however this webpage presents quality based content.|
Wonderful work! This is the kind of info that are supposed to be shared across the internet. Shame on the search engines for now not positioning this publish upper! Come on over and seek advice from my web site . Thanks =)|
Hi there! I simply would like to give you a huge thumbs up for your excellent info you have here on this post. I am returning to your website for more soon.|
I’ll right away seize your rss as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me know so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.|
Hi, always i used to check web site posts here early in the daylight, as i love to find out more and more.|
Paragraph writing is also a excitement, if you be acquainted with afterward you can write otherwise it is complex to write.|
Hey! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the fantastic work!|
This is my first time visit at here and i am actually impressed to read all at alone place.|
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank you so much, However I am having troubles with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I can’t join it. Is there anybody else getting the same RSS issues? Anyone that knows the solution will you kindly respond? Thanx!!|
Wow, that’s what I was looking for, what a material! present here at this webpage, thanks admin of this web site.|
Right now it looks like Drupal is the best blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?|
These are actually wonderful ideas in concerning blogging. You have touched some nice points here. Any way keep up wrinting.|
First off I would like to say terrific blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was curious to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing. I’ve had a hard time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out there. I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or hints? Cheers!|
These are in fact enormous ideas in on the topic of blogging. You have touched some pleasant points here. Any way keep up wrinting.|
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this web page, as i wish for enjoyment, for the reason that this this web page conations truly fastidious funny information too.|
Right now it sounds like WordPress is the preferred blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?|
You’re so awesome! I do not believe I have read a single thing like this before. So nice to discover somebody with some genuine thoughts on this subject. Really.. thanks for starting this up. This website is one thing that is needed on the internet, someone with a little originality!|
Wow! At last I got a webpage from where I be able to in fact obtain valuable data concerning my study and knowledge.|
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.|
I got this web page from my pal who shared with me on the topic of this site and at the moment this time I am browsing this website and reading very informative articles or reviews at this time.|
I couldn’t resist commenting. Perfectly written!|
I have been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.|
Hello there! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share. Appreciate it!|
I have been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i’m satisfied to show that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I such a lot unquestionably will make certain to don?t omit this web site and give it a look on a continuing basis.|
Hurrah, that’s what I was looking for, what a stuff! present here at this web site, thanks admin of this website.|
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later on. Cheers|
Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I’m hoping you write once more soon!|
My family members all the time say that I am killing my time here at web, but I know I am getting familiarity daily by reading such nice posts.|
Fantastic blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused .. Any suggestions? Thank you!|
It’s remarkable to pay a quick visit this web page and reading the views of all friends about this article, while I am also keen of getting knowledge.|
Hello! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!|
Hello there, I found your blog by way of Google even as searching for a comparable matter, your website got here up, it seems good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem together with your website in web explorer, may test this? IE nonetheless is the market chief and a huge section of other folks will leave out your great writing because of this problem.|
Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this technological globe all is accessible on net?|
If you desire to obtain a great deal from this post then you have to apply such techniques to your won blog.|
Attractive element of content. I simply stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to say that I acquire actually loved account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I success you get admission to constantly quickly.|
You made some really good points there. I looked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.|
Hello to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this weblog; this blog carries remarkable and truly fine data designed for readers.|
Hi! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.|
If some one wishes to be updated with newest technologies after that he must be visit this website and be up to date every day.|
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Very helpful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this certain info for a long time. Thank you and good luck.|
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with helpful information to work on. You’ve performed an impressive process and our entire neighborhood will likely be thankful to you.|
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You’re amazing! Thanks!|
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.|
I was very happy to uncover this website. I need to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to look at new things in your website.|
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.|
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Many thanks, However I am having problems with your RSS. I don’t understand why I can’t join it. Is there anyone else having similar RSS issues? Anybody who knows the solution will you kindly respond? Thanks!!|
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Reading this info So i am glad to express that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I so much unquestionably will make sure to don?t forget this web site and give it a look on a constant basis.|
Appreciate the recommendation. Will try it out.|
I visit every day a few websites and sites to read posts, but this weblog provides quality based articles.|
I get pleasure from, cause I found just what I used to be having a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye|
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your post. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.|
Wonderful website. Lots of helpful information here. I am sending it to several pals ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you on your effort!|
Piece of writing writing is also a fun, if you know then you can write otherwise it is complicated to write.|
It’s in fact very difficult in this busy life to listen news on TV, so I simply use web for that purpose, and get the hottest information.|
I think the admin of this web site is actually working hard in support of his web page, because here every material is quality based material.|
When someone writes an paragraph he/she keeps the plan of a user in his/her mind that how a user can understand it. Thus that’s why this paragraph is amazing. Thanks!|
Hi there, yes this piece of writing is really good and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging. thanks.|
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this site on a regular basis, this web page is in fact fastidious and the visitors are genuinely sharing pleasant thoughts.|
hello!,I really like your writing very a lot! share we be in contact extra about your post on AOL? I need a specialist in this space to solve my problem. May be that is you! Taking a look forward to look you. |
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post plus the rest of the website is extremely good.|
It’s very straightforward to find out any matter on web as compared to textbooks, as I found this piece of writing at this web page.|
Piece of writing writing is also a fun, if you be familiar with then you can write if not it is complex to write.|
Yes! Finally someone writes about %keyword1%.|
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!|
Hello I am so grateful I found your weblog, I really found you by mistake, while I was searching on Google for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a incredible post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the fantastic work.|
Hello there, I discovered your site via Google whilst looking for a related topic, your site came up, it seems great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I’m really inspired together with your writing abilities as neatly as with the format for your blog. Is that this a paid subject matter or did you modify it yourself? Anyway stay up the nice quality writing, it’s uncommon to see a great weblog like this one these days..|
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve be mindful your stuff prior to and you are just extremely magnificent. I actually like what you have obtained here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which during which you are saying it. You’re making it enjoyable and you still take care of to stay it smart. I can not wait to learn far more from you. That is really a tremendous web site.|
Muy positivo.
Que estaban perdidos????
Son encuentros de escritores, así se les llama.
Claro….por que estaban perdidos