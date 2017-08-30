Encuentro Jarilla y Salitre Compartir en Whatsapp

Desde hace 22 años, la Sociedad Argentina de Escritores de SADE General Alvear y SADE San Rafael realizan el encuentro anual denominado Jarilla y Salitre.

El festejo se lleva a cabo en el Honorable Concejo Deliberante de General Alvear, donde los anfitriones SADE General Alvear, reciben con honores a sus pares los escritores de SADE San Rafael.

El pasado domingo 27 de agosto, se encontraban presentes en el acto: Isabel Domínguez Presidente de SADE General Alvear, con su Comisión Directiva, representando a Salitre y Lucía Landete Presidente de SADE San Rafael, con parte de su comisión directiva, representando a Jarilla. Ambas Presidente con su palabra saludaron al público presente.

También hizo uso de la palabra, la Directora de Cultura Liana Piedrafita, quien citó a Alejandro Jodorowsky “El Cuerpo se cae pero el espíritu se eleva” a medida que tenemos más años somos mejores personas, el ego se debilita. Dijo Piedrafita felicitando a los escritores. 

Cronograma de actividades:

En el encuentro hubieron diversos números artísticos, entre ellos: Los niños que llevó el Profesor Leonel Araya, que cosecharon un gran aplauso del público presente. 

 

 

Además se realizó la entrega de premios del Concurso Literario “Día del Escritor” y Distinciones a los artistas en sus diversas categorías.

También se le dio un reconocimiento a Lucía Landete por participar en el 22º encuentro.

 

“El broche de Oro” de la noche según lo expresó Isabel Domínguez presidente de SADE General Alvear. Fue la actuación de Bernardo Ríos Director de la Orquesta Municipal acompañado de Maximiliano Guiñazú y César Tobio, pertenecientes a la Orquesta de la Municipalidad de San Rafael. Diego Rodríguez Caligaris Director de Cultura de la Municipalidad San Rafael no pudo hacerse presente en el evento, pero envió a estos jóvenes que dejaron muy bien representada a la dirección de Cultura, sanrafaelina.

Todo finalizó con un ágape dónde Jarilla Y Salitre, disfrutaron del encuentro.

