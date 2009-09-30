Falleció el Dr. Sticca Compartir en Whatsapp

Dr Euser Sticca - Foto Gentileza Diario San Rafael

A la edad de 83 años dejó de existir esta madrugada el prestigioso médico, Dr. Euser Carlos Sticca, sanrafaelino por adopción. De esta manera el departamento pierde a uno de sus hijos predilectos, ciudadano distinguido, ejemplo de dedicación, responsabilidad y humildad.

Nacido en El arañado, Córdoba el 10 de octubre de 1925,el Dr. Sticca, se radicó  aquí junto a su familia en el año 1956.

Recibió varias distinciones a lo largo de toda una vida dedicada al ejercicio de la pediatría. Jubilado desde hace varios

años, siguió trabajando hasta sus últimos días. Fue homenajeado por el Club español entre otras instituciones por su gran

dedicación a la niñez sanrafaelina.

Fue el pediatra de muchas generaciones de sanrafaelinos. Vio nacer a muchas madres que luego lo eligieron para curar a sus hijos.

Es el Patrono de la escuela hospitalaria Nº2-047, Ubicada en el Servicio de pediatría del Hospital Schestakow.

Hijo de María Luisa Baronetto y de Luis Sticca, realizó sus estudios primarios y secundarios en la ciudad de San Francisco –Córdoba.

Cursó sus estudios de médico en la Universidad Nacional de Córdoba, su ciudad natal, egresando a la misma el año 1952.

Ingresa en el Hospital de Niños de Córdoba, en el año 1949 como practicante, luego, Ad-honorem” se desempeña en el Serviciode Lactantes. –

En la Ciudad de San Rafael se desempeñó como Médico Asistente  (Ad-honorem) en el Hospital Schestakow entre los años 1954 y 1965. –

Fue miembro del Tribunal de Ética del Hospital Schestakow. –

Por su labor como pediatra ha recibido numerosos premios y menciones, entre ellos:

Premio Flor de Lis 1994.

Ciudadano Distinguido de la ciudad de San Rafael por el Honorable Consejo Deliberante.

Reconocimiento del Grupo Uno (Telesur) como Ciudadano Destacado del Sur Mendocino.

Reconocimiento de sus pacientes con placa recordatoria en Plaza 9 de Julio, frente a su consultorio.

Reconocimiento otorgado por la Fundación Rivamar, por su labor como pediatra.

Miembro Honorario de la Sociedad Argentina de Pediatría en reconocimiento a su trayectoria en el año 1999.

Reconocimiento del Círculo Médico de San Rafael por sus 54 años como pediatra.

Reconocimiento de la Sociedad Argentina de Pediatría por su actuación.

Reconocimiento desde la Delegación Sur de la Dirección Provincial de Juventud

El Senador Ernesto Sanz resumió de esta manera el sentimiento de muchos sanrafaelinos al conocer la noticia de la desaparición física del reconocido médico.

