A la edad de 83 años dejó de existir esta madrugada el prestigioso médico, Dr. Euser Carlos Sticca, sanrafaelino por adopción. De esta manera el departamento pierde a uno de sus hijos predilectos, ciudadano distinguido, ejemplo de dedicación, responsabilidad y humildad.
Nacido en El arañado, Córdoba el 10 de octubre de 1925,el Dr. Sticca, se radicó aquí junto a su familia en el año 1956.
Recibió varias distinciones a lo largo de toda una vida dedicada al ejercicio de la pediatría. Jubilado desde hace varios
años, siguió trabajando hasta sus últimos días. Fue homenajeado por el Club español entre otras instituciones por su gran
dedicación a la niñez sanrafaelina.
Fue el pediatra de muchas generaciones de sanrafaelinos. Vio nacer a muchas madres que luego lo eligieron para curar a sus hijos.
Es el Patrono de la escuela hospitalaria Nº2-047, Ubicada en el Servicio de pediatría del Hospital Schestakow.
Hijo de María Luisa Baronetto y de Luis Sticca, realizó sus estudios primarios y secundarios en la ciudad de San Francisco –Córdoba.
Cursó sus estudios de médico en la Universidad Nacional de Córdoba, su ciudad natal, egresando a la misma el año 1952.
Ingresa en el Hospital de Niños de Córdoba, en el año 1949 como practicante, luego, Ad-honorem” se desempeña en el Serviciode Lactantes. –
En la Ciudad de San Rafael se desempeñó como Médico Asistente (Ad-honorem) en el Hospital Schestakow entre los años 1954 y 1965. –
Fue miembro del Tribunal de Ética del Hospital Schestakow. –
Por su labor como pediatra ha recibido numerosos premios y menciones, entre ellos:
Premio Flor de Lis 1994.
Ciudadano Distinguido de la ciudad de San Rafael por el Honorable Consejo Deliberante.
Reconocimiento del Grupo Uno (Telesur) como Ciudadano Destacado del Sur Mendocino.
Reconocimiento de sus pacientes con placa recordatoria en Plaza 9 de Julio, frente a su consultorio.
Reconocimiento otorgado por la Fundación Rivamar, por su labor como pediatra.
Miembro Honorario de la Sociedad Argentina de Pediatría en reconocimiento a su trayectoria en el año 1999.
Reconocimiento del Círculo Médico de San Rafael por sus 54 años como pediatra.
Reconocimiento de la Sociedad Argentina de Pediatría por su actuación.
Reconocimiento desde la Delegación Sur de la Dirección Provincial de Juventud
El Senador Ernesto Sanz resumió de esta manera el sentimiento de muchos sanrafaelinos al conocer la noticia de la desaparición física del reconocido médico.
Audio: Ernesto Sanz
98 COMENTARIOS
discount cialis viagra
cheap cialis
cialis for cheap
[url=http://gmwcialisfnw.com/#]buy cialis online[/url]
buy cialis vancouver bc
discount cialis viagra
cheap cialis
buy cialis amazon
[url=http://gmwcialisfnw.com/#]cialis online[/url]
buy cialis through paypal
Hello, here from yahoo, me enjoyng this, will come back soon.
how can i order cialis
buy cialis online
cheap cialis canadian
[url=http://gmwcialisfnw.com/#]cheap cialis[/url]
popular pills online comprar cialis spain
cheapest pharmacy for cialis
buy cialis online
buy cialis las vegas
[url=http://gmwcialisfnw.com/#]cialis pills[/url]
pharmacy has cheapest cialis
where to buy real viagra cialis online
buy cialis
order brand name cialis
[url=http://gmwcialisfnw.com/#]buy cialis online[/url]
mail order cialis generic
I truly think this web-site needs a lot more consideration. I’ll in all probability be once again to read a lot more, thanks for that info.
buy cialis brand online
cialis online
buy cialis without rx
[url=http://bhscialisdjy.com/#]cialis cost[/url]
buy cialis thailand
order cialis daily use
buy cialis
discount prices on cialis
[url=http://bhscialisdjy.com/#]cialis online[/url]
buy cheap cialis online uk
generic cialis mail order
buy cialis online
cialis sale uk
[url=http://bhscialisdjy.com/#]buy cialis online[/url]
cialis pills india
cheap-cialis-e.com
buy cialis online
cialis sale south africa
[url=http://bhscialisdjy.com/#]buy cialis[/url]
should buy cialis online
cheap-cialis-e.com
cialis online
viagra cialis cheap online
[url=http://bhscialisdjy.com/#]cheap cialis[/url]
cialis and sleeping pills
cialis thailand buy
cheap cialis
cialis online cheap no prescription
[url=http://bhscialisdjy.com/#]cheap cialis[/url]
buycialis.co.uk
cheap 2.5 mg cialis
buy cialis
generic cialis cheap
[url=http://bvbmcialisgba.com/#]cheap cialis[/url]
buy cialis in italy
cialis super active buy
cialis online
buy cialis discount online
[url=http://bvbmcialisgba.com/#]buy cialis online[/url]
buy genuine cialis
buy cialis usa
buy cialis
buy cialis no rx
[url=http://gmwcialiskem.com/#]cheap cialis[/url]
cheapest pharmacy cialis
buy levitra paypal
levitra coupon
buy levitra mastercard
[url=http://bmflevitramke.com/#]levitra online[/url]
buy levitra south africa
buy levitra philippines
levitra 20 mg
order levitra online cod
[url=http://bmflevitramke.com/#]buy levitra online[/url]
is it safe to buy levitra online
viagra 100mg generika
buy viagra online
viagra buy in usa
[url=http://bgaviagrahms.com/#]viagra online[/url]
can you get real viagra online
magnificent post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector do not notice this. You should continue your writing. I’m sure, you have a great readers’ base already!
100mg viagra vs 20 mg cialis
buy viagra
can you get viagra boots
[url=http://bgaviagrahms.com/#]viagra prices[/url]
viagra online safely
best way to get a prescription for viagra
cheap viagra
generic viagra safe not
[url=http://bgaviagrahms.com/#]viagra prices[/url]
which is cheaper viagra cialis or levitra
buy cheap cialis on line
cialis online
buy cialis with mastercard
[url=http://fkdcialiskhp.com/#]generic cialis[/url]
buy cialis and viagra online
I like, will read more. Thanks!
cheapest pharmacy cialis
cialis generic
cialis uk buy online
[url=http://fkdcialiskhp.com/#]tadalafil generic[/url]
discount for cialis
Hello, yahoo lead me here, keep up great work.
cialis buy online australia
buy cialis
cialis for sale in toronto
[url=http://fkdcialiskhp.com/#]generic cialis at walmart[/url]
cialis buy online uk
order viagra cialis
generic cialis at walmart
cialis blue pills
[url=http://fkdcialiskhp.com/#]generic cialis 2017[/url]
buy cialis online canada pharmacy
buy generic cialis europe
canadian cialis
buy cialis online with prescription
[url=http://waystogetts.com/#]cialis tablets[/url]
order cialis on internet
cheap viagra levitra cialis
cheap cialis
buy cialis canada cheap
[url=http://waystogetts.com/#]buy cialis online[/url]
buy cialis money order
mg of viagra
buy generic viagra
can cialis viagra taken together
[url=http://fastshipptoday.com/#]viagra for sale uk only[/url]
walmart pharmacy price for viagra
cheap viagra pills generic
viagra coupons 75 off
vorst-m sildenafil 50 mg
[url=http://fastshipptoday.com/#]buy viagra online[/url]
where to buy viagra in london over the counter
generic viagra online us
generic viagra
joke viagra pills
[url=http://fastshipptoday.com/#]viagra prices[/url]
prix boite viagra 50mg
mail order viagra from canada
viagra for men
sildenafil 50 mg
[url=http://fastshipptoday.com/#]online viagra[/url]
generici viagra cialis levitra
viagra pillola gialla
viagra for sale uk
get real viagra online
[url=http://fastshipptoday.com/#]buy generic viagra[/url]
viagra online pfizer soft 2
consecuencias sildenafil 50 mg
viagra prices
price of viagra at walgreens
[url=http://fastshipptoday.com/#]viagra pills[/url]
diferencia viagra generico viagra normal
comprar viagra argentina online
viagra tablets
tem viagra generico
[url=http://fastshipptoday.com/#]buy viagra online[/url]
best price generic viagra
cheap viagra free shipping
viagra tablets
viagra sale in india
[url=http://fastshipptoday.com/#]online viagra[/url]
how do you get viagra in canada
Awesome, this is what I was browsing for in bing
cialis vs viagra prices
viagra coupons 75 off
generico viagra buenos aires
[url=http://fastshipptoday.com/#]viagra online[/url]
get online prescription viagra
Buy buying cialis on line online canada Viagra will provide for one evening of very intense sex.
I toss-up uso cialis prezzo in italia most the cholesterol for cialis prezzo in italia risk often not.
Hello, here from baidu, me enjoyng this, I come back again.
Hello, bing lead me here, keep up good work.
Great, bing took me stright here. thanks btw for post. Cheers!
Hello, google lead me here, keep up great work.
yahoo bring me here. Thanks!
Awesome, this is what I was browsing for in yahoo
Hi there all, here every person is sharing such familiarity, thus
it’s pleasant to read this webpage, and I used to go to see this website every day.
Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam feedback?
If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any support is very
much appreciated.
Greate pieces. Keep posting such kind of information on your site.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hey there, You’ve performed an incredible job. I will definitely digg it and individually
recommend to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this website.
all the time i used to read smaller content that also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this
article which I am reading now.
It’s amazing designed for me to have a web page, which is useful designed for my experience.
thanks admin
I am no longer certain the place you’re getting your info, however great topic.
I must spend a while finding out more or understanding
more. Thank you for excellent information I used to be
looking for this information for my mission.
My brother suggested I may like this blog. He used to
be totally right. This submit truly made my day. You can not consider just how much time
I had spent for this information! Thank you!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly
the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not
seeing very good success. If you know of any please share. Many thanks!
I was curious if you ever considered changing the layout of
your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so
people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or
two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog.
An excellent read. I will certainly be back.
Hello, of course this article is really good and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
Link exchange is nothing else except it is just placing the other person’s weblog link on your
page at proper place and other person will also do same for you.
I like the valuable info you supply on your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and take a look at once more right
here frequently. I’m moderately sure I’ll learn many new stuff right right here!
Best of luck for the next!
My partner and I stumbled over here different page and thought I might as well check
things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to looking at your web page yet again.
Hello are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any coding expertise to
make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Every weekend i used to go to see this web site, as i
wish for enjoyment, as this this website conations really pleasant funny stuff too.
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog web
site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered
bright clear idea
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest
twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading
your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Aw, this was an incredibly nice post. Taking the time and actual
effort to produce a superb article… but what can I say… I hesitate
a whole lot and don’t manage to get nearly anything done.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your weblog.
You have some really good articles and I think I would be
a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like
to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please send me an e-mail if interested. Kudos!
I simply couldn’t go away your web site prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual info a
person supply in your visitors? Is going to be again incessantly in order to inspect new posts
Hey! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 3gs!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and
look forward to all your posts! Keep up the
great work!
Post writing is also a fun, if you know after that
you can write otherwise it is complicated to write.
Right here is the right webpage for anybody who wishes to find out about this topic.
You realize so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that
I really will need to…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a subject which has been discussed for many years.
Wonderful stuff, just great!
Wonderful, what a web site it is! This webpage provides valuable facts to us, keep it up.
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I truly
enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author.I will be sure to
bookmark your blog and will eventually come back at some point.
I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great job, have a nice day!
Wow! At last I got a weblog from where I can in fact get helpful data regarding my study and knowledge.
Siempre lo recuerdo a mi pediatra , siento mucho la pérdida de tu papá querida amiga !!!!!
Siempre lo recuerdo a mi pediatra , siento mucho la pérdida de tu papá querida amiga !!!!!
y por si no lo sabian yo soy la autentica hija de mi mama sho soy la nieta del Dr euser carlos sticca
Siempre lo recuerdo con muchísimo cariño
El Dr Sticca… un grande de verdad!!!!!
Luli querida estabas aburridita???? si mi amor vos sos mi auténtica hija y el tocito desde el cielo no cuida mucho Te quiero mi amor!!!! pero no te vuelva a meterte en mis facebook
y por si no lo sabian yo soy la autentica hija de mi mama sho soy la nieta del Dr euser carlos sticca
esta es la foto de mi mama la hija del doctor
yo estoy en la cuenta de mi mama
yo estoy en la cuenta de mi mama
aprendé a hacer cuentas en vez de meterte en mi cuenta negrita lindaaaa!!!!!
En mi nombre y en el de toda mi flia vaya un abrazo sincero a toda la familia Sticca, seguranmente él estara alli con Dios, junto a mi papito que se fue hace solo un mes y a tío , el gordito Rinaldo (sacerdote), al tio Enrique Quesada y tantas personas queridas mas, que lo admiraron y fueron sus amigos…..y como Celina decirle gracias a mi me salvo la vida tambien………………….allá a los lejos hace 44 años, por descubrirme algo que nadie habia advertido……
celina EL DR. STICCA, ES UN EJEMPLO DE SER HUMANO QUE TODOS DEBEMOS IMITAR.
Gracias Dr. Sticca, a Ud. le debo mi vida y a Dios y a la Virgen que lo iluminaron, fue asi como me dijo usted el dia que le agradeci. Hoy le ruego a Dios y a la Virgen lo tengan en la Gloria, mi madre y mi padre que seguramente estaran hoy con usted sentiran felicidad de reencontrarse,ya que lo admiraban y agradecian el haberme salvado mi vida. Yo estoy muy triste, fue alguien tascendental en mi vida. Que Dios lo bendiga por siempre.
GRACIAS DOCTOR POR TODO LO QUE HIZO POR MIS HIJOS, LAMENTABLEMENTE NINGUN DOCTOR SIGUE SUS PASOS LO VAMOS A EXTRAÑAR QUE DIOS LO BENDIGA, SIEMPRE LO RECORDAREMOS MIS CONDOLENCIAS A SU FAMILIA
DOCTOR STICCA GRACIAS POR CURAR A MIS HIJOS DE CORAZON
A la familia del Doctor Sticca: reciban las condolencias de toda mi familia. Seguramente ha sido un honor haber contado en su familia con un hombre tan dedicado a ayudar a quien lo necesitara. Supongo que no habrá sido fácil compartir y aceptar su dedicación fulltime a la atención de pacientes. Gracias también a ustedes por haber apoyado la tarea del Doctor.
Al Doctor: Caballero eminente, Mil gracias y que tenga el descanso merecido, que Dios lo reciba en su gloria. Siempre lo quisimos y lo seguiremos recordando con cariño.
A quienes leen esto y no lo conocieron: el Doctor ,cuando llegabas con un paciente, primero lo atendía, lo revisaba, buscaba el alivio y después casi sin darle importancia te recibía la orden o el dinero de la consulta; le tenías que decir “cóbreme” porque su interés y atención estaban puestos en el paciente.
Ojalá sea modelo de nuevos profesionales.
Mis mayores condolencias a toda su familia. La verdad es que acaba de morir una eminencia en el campo de la pediatria, nunca a mis hijos un pediatra los atendio como el, siempre los revisaba de arriba abajo aunque solo fuera por una cosa de poca importancia, espero que muchos medicos pediatra aprendan un poquito de el .
Siempre se acordaba de cada uno de sus pacientes y no dejaba a ningun niño sin atender que Dios y la Virgen lo tengan en la gloria y lo vamos a echar mucho de menos DR STICCA
tengo 40 años el doctor sticca fue padiatra de mi padre cuando recien llego a san rafael , el pediatra mio y de mis hermanos ,siento una profunda admiracion por la dedicacion y humildad con que desempeño su profesion ocupadandose de cada uno de sus pacientes ,no importo la hora ni el dia para atendernos ,debo decir que mi hijo menor fue otro de los tantos niños a los que curo.DOCTOR STICCA A USTED DEBEMOS LA SALUD DE NUESTRO HIJO, su partida nos produjo mucha tristeza.
gracias mi querido Dr. por salvarme la vida………..yo era muy chiquita, mi mamá recorrio varios medicos y el fue el unico que supo el porque de lo que tenia y soy mamá y estoy muy feliz de saber que el me dio esta posibilidad de seguir adelante y poder disfrutar lo hermosoo de la vida……….gracias y espero que sus consejos siempren sigan vigentes…………….
estoy a punto de cumplir los cincuenta años y es la primera vez que escucho que el ultimo medico de corazon se va de vacaciones, seguro merecidas.DOCTOR STICA BUEN VIAJE QUE DIOS LO ACOMPAÑE!!
le debo la vida, me da mucha tristeza.
A la familia del Dr Sticca, nuestras condolencias por semejante pérdida. Creo que el Doctor Sticca era, es y va a ser un modelo de profesional a seguir. San Rafael nunca va a olvidar esta persona que ayudó desinteresadamente a muchas personas a lo largo de toda su vida. Ojalá muchos profesionales sigan su ejemplo de HUMILDAD sobre todo los pediatras actuales. Con mucha menos tecnología, el tenia la capacidad de diagnosticar a tiempo o bien no te hacía perder tiempo. No sé si sabían, pero el REZABA siempre por sus pacientes. Obviamente hoy en día pocos médicos levantan la vista a Dios y le dan gracias por su don. El era así, un médico con todas las letras y estamos orgullosos de haber sido de su vida y el parte de la nuestra. Que Dios lo bendiga y haga fructífero su testimonio de vida en más profesionales!