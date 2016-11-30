Organizadas por la Subsecretaría de Cultura y Turismo, este fin de semana largo se realizaron las últimas celebraciones vendimiales en el departamento. Las localidades de Vistalba, Carrodilla, Chacras de Coria, Ciudad y Zona Industrial eligieron a sus reinas que competirán el próximo 16 de Febrero de 2017 en Feriagro, por el cetro departamental.
Las actividades arrancaron el viernes en el Barrio Viña de Vistalba, y ante un marco imponente se desarrolló la fiesta titulada “Aura de Malbec” escrita y dirigida por Mirta Yareco, en donde Renata Rizzato de 19 años, se coronó como la nueva representante del distrito de Vistalba.
El sábado a la noche en el Polideportivo de Carrodilla, los presentes pudieron disfrutar de “Historias y esperanza de savia nueva” dirigida por Adriana Videla, en donde se pudo realizar la coronación de la reina de La Puntilla, celebración suspendida la semana pasada por mal tiempo, cuya nueva representante es Irina Ayelén Quiroga Villegas de 21 años de edad. Mientras que entre 8 candidatas, Julieta Ferrándiz de 24 años, se quedó con la corona de Carrodilla.
Por su parte, el domingo a las 21h, en la Plaza Gerónimo Espejo de Chacras de Coria se presentó “Vendimia de un pueblo mágico” creada y dirigida por la Red Cultural de Chacras de Coria y Chacras para todos. Con la previa de “Due Due”, se vivió una de las noches más emotivas, ya que la Reina Nacional de la Vendimia, Giuliana Lucoski le entregó su cetro distrital a Constanza Aguerre Bottero de 19 años.
Finalmente, anoche en el centro lujanino, se disfrutó la fiesta distrital de Ciudad y Zona Industrial. “Identidad” se tituló el gran espectáculo dirigido por Sergio Castro que contó con el nuevo elenco del Ballet Municipal como gran atractivo. La hermosa Marina Pozo se quedó con el trono de Ciudad, mientras que Yanina Páez fue coronada por el distrito de Zona Industrial.
