Se apunta a prevenir accidentes en la llegada de Año Nuevo.
La Dirección de Defensa Civil, junto a la Asesoría de Juventud y el Concejo Deliberante, lanzaron la campaña de concientización respecto al uso responsable de pirotecnia y al consumo de alcohol en el marco de las fiestas de fin de año, en el distrito de Bowen.
En la intersección de Avenida Sarmiento y Calle Centenario se entregó folletería informativa a quienes transitaron por el lugar. Pasadas las 20hs funcionarios municipales, acompañados por personal policial, fueron los encargados de la tarea.
Los vecinos vieron con agrado que se ponga en marcha la campaña para prevenir accidentes en estas fechas especiales.
