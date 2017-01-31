Médico anestesista apuñaló a mujer en Palermo Compartir en Whatsapp

En un edificio de la calle Beruti al 4500, el hombre, de 40 años, la agredió salvajemente en el sexto piso del inmueble y, según relató el encargado del lugar “había botellas rotas” en el piso. La víctima fue trasladada al Hospital Rivadavia y está en terapia intensiva debido a los golpes y cortes que recibió.

Un nuevo episodio de violencia de género tuvo lugar en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires. Un médico anestesista de 40 años apuñaló y golpeó a una mujer de manera salvaje, provocándole heridas en la cara y en el cuello, pero no llegó a matarla. Ocurrió en un edificio ubicado en Beruti al 4500, en pleno barrio de Palermo, en las inmediaciones de La Rural.

La víctima fue trasladada al Hospital Rivadavia, donde fue ingresada en el área de Terapia intensiva. El agresor, de nombre Gerardo Billiris, fue detenido en el interior del departamento, ubicado en el sexto piso y, posteriormente, trasladado.

El encargado del edificio, en declaraciones televisivas, contó que lo que sucedió duró unos instantes y que cuando fue a ver el lugar, encontró “botellas rotas”, signos inequívocos de una situación violenta. La policía se encuentra investigando que sucedió y la mujer, de la que poco se sabe, pelea por su vida.

