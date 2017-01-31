En un edificio de la calle Beruti al 4500, el hombre, de 40 años, la agredió salvajemente en el sexto piso del inmueble y, según relató el encargado del lugar “había botellas rotas” en el piso. La víctima fue trasladada al Hospital Rivadavia y está en terapia intensiva debido a los golpes y cortes que recibió.
Un nuevo episodio de violencia de género tuvo lugar en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires. Un médico anestesista de 40 años apuñaló y golpeó a una mujer de manera salvaje, provocándole heridas en la cara y en el cuello, pero no llegó a matarla. Ocurrió en un edificio ubicado en Beruti al 4500, en pleno barrio de Palermo, en las inmediaciones de La Rural.
La víctima fue trasladada al Hospital Rivadavia, donde fue ingresada en el área de Terapia intensiva. El agresor, de nombre Gerardo Billiris, fue detenido en el interior del departamento, ubicado en el sexto piso y, posteriormente, trasladado.
El encargado del edificio, en declaraciones televisivas, contó que lo que sucedió duró unos instantes y que cuando fue a ver el lugar, encontró “botellas rotas”, signos inequívocos de una situación violenta. La policía se encuentra investigando que sucedió y la mujer, de la que poco se sabe, pelea por su vida.
45 Comments
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this
blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
After looking at a handful of the blog articles on your web
site, I seriously appreciate your technique of writing a blog.
I book-marked it to my bookmark webpage list and will be
checking back soon. Take a look at my web site as well and tell me your opinion.
I like reading an article that will make people think.
Also, thank you for allowing for me to comment!
Its like you read my mind! You appear to grasp a lot about this, like
you wrote the e book in it or something. I feel that you
simply could do with a few % to pressure the message home a bit, but instead of
that, that is excellent blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility
but I thought I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though!
Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Thanks
It’s really a nice and useful piece of information. I’m happy that you just shared this helpful
information with us. Please stay us up to date like
this. Thank you for sharing.
I blog quite often and I seriously appreciate your content.
This article has really peaked my interest.
I’m going to book mark your site and keep checking for new information about once per week.
I subscribed to your RSS feed too.
For the reason that the admin of this site is working, no doubt
very soon it will be famous, due to its feature contents.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this article plus the
rest of the website is extremely good.
Howdy this is somewhat of off topic but I was
wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
It’s an remarkable post in support of all the web viewers; they will obtain benefit
from it I am sure.
I really like reading through a post that can make people think.
Also, many thanks for allowing me to comment!
If you are going for most excellent contents like I do, simply
pay a visit this web site every day for the reason that it gives quality contents,
thanks
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz respond as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to know where u
got this from. thanks
Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and
said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell
to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and
it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had
to tell someone!
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
Saved as a favorite, I really like your website!
Very good write-up. I certainly love this website.
Continue the good work!
This is my first time visit at here and i am in fact pleassant
to read all at alone place.
Great article.
Link exchange is nothing else except it is only placing the other
person’s weblog link on your page at appropriate place and other
person will also do same in support of you.
Great items from you, man. I have have in mind
your stuff previous to and you’re simply extremely magnificent.
I really like what you’ve obtained here, certainly
like what you’re saying and the way wherein you say it.
You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to care for to keep it
sensible. I cant wait to learn far more from you. That is actually
a tremendous website.
Hello, yeah this article is actually fastidious and I have learned lot of things from it regarding blogging.
thanks.
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog site?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted
of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Greetings! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!
Wow, this article is nice, my sister is analyzing these things, so I am going to let know her.
I always used to read post in news papers but now as I am a user of internet so from now I am
using net for content, thanks to web.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post
was good. I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉
Cheers!
Nice weblog right here! Additionally your site a
lot up fast! What web host are you using? Can I am getting your
associate hyperlink to your host? I desire my site loaded up as fast as
yours lol
For the reason that the admin of this site is working, no hesitation very quickly it will be famous,
due to its feature contents.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your
fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!
Hi, I do believe this is a great website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to
return yet again since i have book marked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you
be rich and continue to guide others.
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to tears at work so
I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I enjoy the information you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, great blog!
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that they just do not know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Attractive portion of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to claim that I
get actually loved account your weblog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing on your feeds and even I fulfillment you get admission to persistently quickly.
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think about worries that
they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well
as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks