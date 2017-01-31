Trump “hecho” a la secretaria de Justicia interina Compartir en Whatsapp

La Casa Blanca dice que el presidente Donald Trump despidió a la secretaria de Justicia interina Sally Yates por “rehusarse a cumplir la orden designada a proteger a los ciudadanos de Estados Unidos”.

Trump despide a la secretaria de Justicia interina por rechazar decreto inmigratorio

Dana Boente fue designado como nuevo secretario de Justicia interino y juramentado a las 9pm ET, dijo una fuente del gobierno

Yates les dijo a los abogados del Departamento de Justicia no hacer argumentos legales para defender el decreto del presidente Donald Trump sobre inmigración y refugiados, según fuentes familiares al decreto.

El comunicado de la Casa Blanca dice que Yates “traicionó al Departamento de Justicia”.

“La señora Yates es una designada por el gobierno de Obama que es débil en fronteras y muy débil en inmigración ilegal”, dice el comunicado del secretario de Prensa, Sean Spcier.

Yates, designada por Obama, dijo que no cree que la sustancia del decreto sea legal, dijeron fuentes.

“Mi responsabilidad es asegurar que la posición del Departamento de Justicia sea no solo legalmente defendible, sino que informada por nuestra mejor visión de lo que la ley es después de la consideración de todos los factores”, dijo Yates en una carta. “Además, soy responsable de asegurar de que las posiciones que tomemos en la corte sigan siendo consistentes con la obligación solemne de esta institución de siempre buscar justicia y defender lo que es correcto”.

“En este momento, no estoy convencida de que la defensa del decreto sea consistente con esas responsabilidad y tampoco estoy convencida de que el decreto sea legal”, escribió.

El decreto firmado por Trump el viernes prohíbe a los viajeros de 7 países de mayoría musulmana entrar enEE.UU. durante los próximos 90 días, suspende la admisión de todos los refugiados durante 120 días y suspende indefinidamente el programa de refugiados sirios.

En la actualidad, existen archivos presentados en al menos cinco estados, incluyendo Virginia, Nueva York, Massachusetts, Washington y California que están desafiando la orden de Trump.

Trump publicó un tuit después de la noticia, afirmando que “los demócratas están retrasando mis elecciones de gabinete por razones puramente políticas. No tienen nada, pero van a obstruir”.

Boente será el secretario de Justicia hasta que Jeff Sessions sea confirmado y juramentado.

Después de prestar juramento a las 21:00 horas, local, Boente emitió un comunicado rescindiendo la orden de Yates, instruyendo a los abogados del Departamento de Justicia a “defender las órdenes legítimas de nuestro presidente”.

DEJA TU COMENTARIO

153 COMENTARIOS

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *