El enigma más difícil de resolver de todos los tiempos es sin duda el Manuscrito de Voynich, un auténtico misterio que contiene información desconocida. Expertos, criptógrafos y profesionales de distintas áreas de la investigación, incluido personal de la CIA con diferentes métodos, han intentado descifrar el contenido de estos pergaminos.
El lenguaje del manuscrito de Voynich data de 500 años y presenta una lógica, porque contiene todos los requisitos de la Ley Zipf, que indican que la frecuencia de las palabras cortas tiene una distribución matemática, que se repite, simplificando el lenguaje. Esta ley es posterior al escrito, fue enunciada siglos después por lo cual su autor no tenía conocimiento de ella. Según los datos comprobados se observa que son textos pertenecientes al área científica y se dividen en distintas partes: Biología, Herboristería, Farmacología, Recetario y Astronomía. Contiene 240 páginas y la cantidad de palabras es de 40.000 con dibujos compatibles con la biología.
El emperador Rodolfo II de Bohemia, aficionado al ocultismo, fue el primer propietario según está acreditado, más tarde se lo entregó al farmacéutico Jacobus Sinapius, quien lo curó de una grave dolencia. Desde 1665 hasta 1680 estuvo en manos de Athanasius Kircher, para luego pertenecer al Colegio Romano hasta 1912, cuando lo compró el coleccionista polaco Wilfrid M. Voynich, en Villa Mondragone (Roma). Después de su muerte fue vendido por su viuda en 1969 a la Universidad de Yale, donde se conserva hasta nuestros días. Se conoce que fue Sinapius el primero en buscar respuestas y le siguieron muchos traductores, incluso espías alemanes de la Primera Guerra Mundial. Entre ellos Friedman que llegó a descifrar el Código Púrpura, pero no logró su cometido con éste y comenta: “No se trataría de un idioma inventado, sino de una lengua probablemente europea ‘oscurecida’ mediante un algoritmo que desplaza letras individuales”.
El autor de este escrito continúa siendo desconocido, primero se pensaba que era un teólogo franciscano llamado Roger Bacon, que vivió los años de la inquisición y pudo haber intentado esconder el mensaje. Esta tesis fue negada por los investigadores y otras versiones hablan del matemático inglés John Dee o su ayudante Edward Kelly, quien se cree que pudo haber intentado engañar con este lenguaje a Kelly.
La única pista fiable es la que sitúa el escrito en Italia, de acuerdo a los análisis de la Universidad de Arizona, porque en sus páginas se muestran ilustraciones de una ciudad amurallada de almenas, frecuentes entonces en Milán y Venecia. La misma universidad en 2009 demostró con la prueba del carbono 14, que este códice fue realizado entre 1404 y 1438, también confirma que es un documento medieval autentico.
Su contenido revela extrañas ilustraciones que hasta los astrónomos, ingenieros, biólogos y físicos no pueden entender. Es llamativo el interés de la NSA (Agencia Nacional de Seguridad estadounidense) que durante tres décadas ha estudiado el original, sin poder resolverlo. En sus investigaciones comparativas el físico Marcel Montemurro, que analizó la frecuencia de las palabras, comparándolas con otros idiomas y afirma que: “Su estructura es compatible con la de una lengua humana”.
descifran.voynich4Lo asombroso es la forma de escritura de izquierda a derecha, sin errores y en clave, por lo cual no sería un lenguaje desconocido del siglo XV. Las dos caligrafías encontradas en el manuscrito hacen pensar, que fueron dos personas quienes escribieron. Sus dibujos astrológicos presentan esquemas de galaxias y prototipos de instrumentos similares a los astronómicos.
Los estudios más recientes con tecnologías digitales, relacionan al manuscrito de Voynich con la producción de determinados venenos, que se revelaban a potencias mundiales para ser usados en la pena de muerte. Otras teorías hablan de energía nuclear, pero las leyendas y los datos no son fiables. Las últimas noticias arrojan datos de la Universidad de Bedfordshire (Inglaterra), sobre el descubrimiento de diez palabras del pergamino. El profesor Stephen Bax está convencido de haber encontrado la familiaridad con la lengua semítica. Su análisis parte de un minucioso trabajo letra por letra, y explica: “Di con la idea de identificar nombres propios en el texto, siguiendo enfoques históricos que han descifrado con éxito los jeroglíficos egipcios y otros misteriosos escritos, y que luego utilizan esos nombres para resolver parte del texto”.
Las palabras identificadas con los correspondientes dibujos de plantas son, “Taurus, Kantairon, Cilantro, Eléboro y Enebro” entre otras. Esta decodificación de Bax es un importante avance, que hace suponer que podría conocerse todo su contenido en poco tiempo. El profesor está convencido de que: “No es un engaño, probablemente, es un tratado sobre la naturaleza, tal vez en un lenguaje asiático o de Oriente Próximo”. Se ha sugerido que este manuscrito tiene relación con la obra de Leonardo da Vinci, la tribu perdida de Israel y hasta los aztecas, también considerado un fraude por algunos. Los resultados de las últimas palabras descubiertas, alientan a los lingüistas a continuar el análisis metódico, para conocer fehacientemente que intenta comunicar el manuscrito de Voynich a la humanidad.
Fuente: Detectives de la Historia
