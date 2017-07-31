Un taxi terminó destruido tras incendiarse en plena calle Compartir en Whatsapp

Sucedió en Las Heras. El temor fue la posibilidad de que explotara el equipo de GNC.

El vehículo terminó destruido por completo / Gentileza Radio Nihuil

Un taxista mendocino se salvó de milagro, luego de que el vehículo que conducía, tomase fuego a partir de una fuga de combustible. El siniestro se registró este lunes cerca de las 7:30 hs en calle Río Negro, a pocos metros de 9 de Julio, en Panquehua, Las Heras, 

 

Según relató el trabajador que conducía el vehículo, de pronto sintió mucho calor y observó como empezaban a salir llamas del motor.

Con el matafuego y el de algunos vecinos que se acercaron a ayudarlo, intentaron apagar las llamas, pero no lo lograron y la llegada de bomberos impidió que las llamas alcanzaran los tanques de GNC, ya que el mayor temor era justamente que explotaran los mismos.

