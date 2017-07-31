Sucedió en Las Heras. El temor fue la posibilidad de que explotara el equipo de GNC.
Un taxista mendocino se salvó de milagro, luego de que el vehículo que conducía, tomase fuego a partir de una fuga de combustible. El siniestro se registró este lunes cerca de las 7:30 hs en calle Río Negro, a pocos metros de 9 de Julio, en Panquehua, Las Heras,
Según relató el trabajador que conducía el vehículo, de pronto sintió mucho calor y observó como empezaban a salir llamas del motor.
Con el matafuego y el de algunos vecinos que se acercaron a ayudarlo, intentaron apagar las llamas, pero no lo lograron y la llegada de bomberos impidió que las llamas alcanzaran los tanques de GNC, ya que el mayor temor era justamente que explotaran los mismos.
Me canso y lo prendí fuego a la bosta jaaaa
Y no hacen el control correspondiente?
Que falta grave
?????? Muchos coches taxi. .son deplorable en todo sentido.
Por suerte se salvó y al parecer no llevaba pasajero .
Bueno ahora biene el ok
Mati Torres ya quemaste el taxo la pucha che :V