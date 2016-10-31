- Ingredientes: Un paquete de salchichas tipo Frankfurt, almendras laminadas, kétchup o una salsa de tomate similar
- Elaboración: Cortar uno de los extremos de cada salchicha, procurando que el corte sea irregular. Practicar un corte ligero en la punta que no hemos separado, donde deberá ir la uña. Realizar otros cortes a lo largo del cuerpo de cada salchicha, imitando las líneas de los dedos. Colocar una almendra a modo de uña en cada extremo y untar cada extremo cortado de las salchichas con un poco de kétchup. Fuente: Paladar
37 Comments
